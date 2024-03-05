The event takes place 5–8 March over International Women’s Day

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Kicking off today, the third annual edition of the Forbes 30/50 Summit is returning to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place from March 5 to 8, 2024, at The Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Chaired by ForbesWomen Editor Maggie McGrath, Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value, and co-host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe", and Huma Abedin, Author and MSNBC Contributor, this event will bring together distinguished women from both the "30 Under 30" and "50 Over 50" lists, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s capacity for curating impactful, globally relevant events.

Strategically located in Abu Dhabi, as a global crossroads and hub for cultural exchange, the event coincides with International Women's Day. The 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit is dedicated to fostering mentorship, encouraging cross-generational bonds, and providing essential insights and guidance to empower women globally. The summit will take place at renowned venues, including Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Louvre Abu Dhabi, offering a backdrop of cultural and impactful significance.

Emphasising Abu Dhabi as a leading choice for renowned events that deliver global impact, the summit boasts an impressive line-up of speakers known for their significant contributions to culture, business, entrepreneurship, sport, music, and advocacy.

Personalities including Suze Orman, personal finance expert, author, and podcast host; Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Collection and Partner at Monumental Sports & Entertainment; Shania Twain, singer and songwriter; and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, author and advocate for emotional literacy, equality, and mental health, will join the event.

Last year, the 67th US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, headlined the event, featuring influential figures such as UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, actresses Jessica Alba, and Catherine O’Hara, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Formula 1 racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and many more.

Confirmed speakers for this year’s summit include:

Shania Twain , Singer & Songwriter

, Singer & Songwriter Alia Bhatt , Actress & Entrepreneur

, Actress & Entrepreneur Sheila Johnson , Partner, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Founder & CEO, Salamander Collection

, Partner, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Founder & CEO, Salamander Collection Maitreyi Ramakrishnan , Actress

, Actress Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , Former President of Liberia

, Former President of Liberia Mona Kattan , Cofounder & Global President, Huda Beauty and Founder, Kayali

, Cofounder & Global President, Huda Beauty and Founder, Kayali Stacey Bendet Eisner , CEO & Creative Director, alice + olivia

, CEO & Creative Director, alice + olivia Drea Okeke , Nigerian American Creator, Speaker & Host

, Nigerian American Creator, Speaker & Host Sallie Krawcheck , Founder & CEO, Ellevest

, Founder & CEO, Ellevest HH AlSayyida Dr. Basma Al Said , Mental Health Specialist and Founder, Not Alone Campaign and Whispers of Security Clinic

, Mental Health Specialist and Founder, Not Alone Campaign and Whispers of Security Clinic Xiye Bastida , Cofounder, Re-Earth Initiative

, Cofounder, Re-Earth Initiative Jessica Kahawaty , Founder, Mama Rita, Philanthropist and Model

, Founder, Mama Rita, Philanthropist and Model Michelle Zatlyn , Cofounder, President & COO, Cloudflare

, Cofounder, President & COO, Cloudflare Sophie Grégoire Trudeau , Author, Emotional Literacy, Equality and Mental Health Advocate

, Author, Emotional Literacy, Equality and Mental Health Advocate Samia Bouazza , Group CEO & Managing Director, Multiply Group

, Group CEO & Managing Director, Multiply Group Icanna Sakhno , Actress & Activist

, Actress & Activist Mona Ataya , Founder, Mumzworld

, Founder, Mumzworld Katherine Homuth , Founder & CEO, SRTX

, Founder & CEO, SRTX Nadia Murad , Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador

, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador Noor Sweid , Founder & Managing Partner, Global Ventures

, Founder & Managing Partner, Global Ventures Suze Orman , Host, Women + Money Podcast and Cofounder, SecureSave

, Host, Women + Money Podcast and Cofounder, SecureSave Maha Abouelenein , Founder & CEO, Digital and Savvy

, Founder & CEO, Digital and Savvy Hadil Al-Khatib , Cofounder, The Broth Lab & The Roost Rotisserie

, Cofounder, The Broth Lab & The Roost Rotisserie Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru , Physician and Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation

, Physician and Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation Razane Jammal , Actress & Artist

, Actress & Artist Asima Ahmad , Cofounder & Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility

, Cofounder & Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility Fenco Lin , Cofounder & Chief Fashion Officer, Cider

, Cofounder & Chief Fashion Officer, Cider Gillian Laub , Photographer & Filmmaker

, Photographer & Filmmaker Miriam Coronel-Ferrer , Founding Member, Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators

, Founding Member, Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators Elham Al Marzooqi , Cellist & Lawyer

, Cellist & Lawyer Aija Mayrock , Author & Poet

, Author & Poet Penny Abeywardena , Fellow, NYU’s McSilver Institute and Soft Power Strategist

, Fellow, NYU’s McSilver Institute and Soft Power Strategist Sara Tamimi , Founder & Creative Director, Sara Tamimi

, Founder & Creative Director, Sara Tamimi Molly Burke , Digital Creator, Author and Activist

, Digital Creator, Author and Activist Macy Andrews, Vice President, Global Communications, Marketing, Events and Employer Branding for People, Policy and Purpose, Cisco

For more information: 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit. To request a press pass to the event, please contact pr@forbes.com.

