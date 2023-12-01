Abu Dhabi:– Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) commemorated the 52nd Union Day of the UAE with a celebration attended by His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Fund; His Excellency Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General; department directors, and employees.

The event featured various segments inspired by authentic Emirati heritage. It started with the national anthem and a video highlighting the progress and achievements of the UAE and ADFD. The celebration included national competitions focused on the sustainability of cultural heritage, folk activities, arts, and a showcase of ancient crafts reflecting the country’s rich heritage. Employees actively participated in these activities.

On the occasion of the Union Day, H.E. Al Suwaidi congratulated the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; along with their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people.

Expressing admiration for the founding fathers, especially Sheikh Zayed, H.E. Al Suwaidi noted that the UAE under his leadership became a focus of international attention. He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to enhancing communication with various peoples worldwide for the prosperity and well-being of their societies.

Highlighting ADFD's role, he said: “The Fund plays a key role in supporting development goals and improving economic conditions for people. By financing strategic projects, we directly contribute to enhancing the quality of life in developing countries.”

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).