H.E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) updates the audience on the operations of the AED 5 billion (USD 1.4 billion) ‘Abu Dhabi IPO Fund’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The first edition of the ground-breaking event, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) started today congregating global financial market leaders from a wide array of backgrounds and expertise with its first theme day, Asset Abu Dhabi, that hosted a selective group of invitees who gathered in an exclusive event at ADGM to address strategic macroeconomic and financial topics that shape global, regional and industry. The week-long event is hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a leading international financial centre located in UAE’s capital emirate, along with its strategic economic partners, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), G42 and Etisalat&.

The 2022 edition of Asset Abu Dhabi organised with theme partners, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, showcased a line-up of some of the strongest global private market leaders, hosting approximately 300 senior investors from 30 countries, with trillions of assets under management. Top investment funds that attended the event include Bank of America, Blackrock, Chimera, Goldman Sachs, Gulf Capital, Investcorp, J.P. Morgan, Lombard Odier, Pictet and Tikehau Capital.

The discussions during the first day of this forum focussed on the shifting investment landscape cascading from global economic challenges and explored sub-theme topics such as sovereign wealth funds, family office investments, changing strategies and risk approaches to diversified portfolio construction across asset classes. An important session by the economist and president of Nasser Saidi & Associates, Dr. Nasser Saidi outlined the economic transformation of the Middle East, deep diving into the economic factors that are driving the growth of the UAE in the region and globally.

Asset Abu Dhabi also witnessed a key announcement by H.E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) where he updated the audience on milestones and achievements on the emirate’s economic agenda, including the operations of the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund, helping the emirate solidify its position as the region’s next financial capital. The AED 5 billion (USD 1.4 billion) ‘Abu Dhabi IPO Fund’ is critical to boost and enhance the emirate’s global capital markets and financial sector landscape within the macro-economy. Having already shortlisted 6 private sector companies for potentially receiving advisory and/or investment services, in addition to helping them qualify for a listing on ADX; the Fund has also developed an additional pipeline of 32 companies as potential candidates for receiving these advisory services.

Speaking on behalf of Asset Abu Dhabi theme partner H.E. Hisham Khalid Malak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “We are pleased to be participating in Abu Dhabi Finance Week, an inaugural event that underscores the rapid development of the Emirate’s financial services industry. The exchange continues to be committed to enhancing the dynamism of our capital markets, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of increasing economic diversification and supporting sustainable long-term growth.”

ADFW 2022 will witness three additional upcoming theme days that include the sixth edition of the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, and the newly launched themes - Crypto Abu Dhabi and the Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration & Ecosystem (R.A.C.E.) Sustainability Summit 2022.

