With over 45 events planned across the week, ADFW will be headlined by the leadership of the world’s biggest institutions like JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, State Street, Franklin Templeton, Brevan Howard and TC.I

ADFW will feature leadership from all three Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Funds, ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ.

Over 180 sessions will drive the conversation on ‘Investing in the Transition Era’, which will examine the economic, technological and energy transitions affecting the next decade of global markets.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council and presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as headline partners, announced that its ready to kick start the event’s series on the 27th of November. ADFW is ramping up to host its second edition, which is expected to be bigger than last year.

The grand second edition is set to host the world’s most elite and influential financial leaders who will debate the event series’ core theme ‘Investing in the Transition Era’ over the four days from 27th – 30th November 2023. The latest agenda released lists a total of 45 events, and 180 different sessions, with the heads of numerous investment funds as well as dozens of the world’s highest net-worth individuals, representing the senior leadership of cumulative assets under management of USD 30 trillion, making ADFW one of the strongest assemblage of senior financial leadership globally.

Along with earlier announced renowned names such as the legendary investor Ray Dalio and Franklin Templeton’s CEO, Jenny Johnson, and the senior leadership of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, State Street, and TCI ADFW will also present a specially recorded message from the Chairman and CEO of the largest American bank, JP Morgan & Chase, Jamie Dimon.

The official opening ceremony is on 27th November and will be followed by the inaugural Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, a by-invitation high-level leadership forum featuring the Ministers of Economy & Climate and the leadership of three Abu Dhabi-based Sovereign Wealth Funds, that will unveil key facets of Abu Dhabi’s stable and growing economy.

On the second day, the Asset Abu Dhabi conference begins and will analyse the evolving investment strategies of hedge funds, private equity houses and venture capital giants across the global markets, and will feature special fireside chats with Ray Dalio, Alan Howard and Jenny Johnson. The conference will also concurrently host two other forums focused on the investment strategies of International Family Offices and Turnaround & Restructuring.

The series continues on 29th November with the thematic day for the intersection between finance and technology – Fintech Abu Dhabi. The 7th edition of MENA's biggest Fintech Festival includes specialised AI, Blockchain and Risk & Security forums. Highlight sessions of this theme day will include debates on the financial crime economy and bring together key Abu Dhabi AI institutions to discuss ‘Why Abu Dhabi was Talking About AI Before It Was Cool’.

The last day of ADFW is dedicated to the theme of sustainable finance and will coincide with the opening sessions of COP28. R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration & Ecosystems) Sustainability Summit It will also livestream the opening ceremony of COP28 for its attendees and present sessions analysing the future of transition finance with the CEO of USD 3.9 trillion asset manager State Street, as well as the CEOs of Lazard, Investcorp and TCI. The forum will also present the findings of the Global Financial Regulators Summit, a key closed gathering of 15 global financial regulatory leaders held on the 29th of November alongside Fintech Abu Dhabi.

Across the week, ADGM's North Plaza will host ‘Falcon Square’ a tech and innovation-focused ecosystem, featuring conversations on entrepreneurship and venture fundraising, in addition, ADFW Startups Campus will stage 60 startups exhibiting across four days.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

