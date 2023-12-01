Abu Dhabi to Host 63rd ICCA Congress from 20-23 October 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), sent a delegation to the 62nd International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress, held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12-15 November.

The delegation, led by Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of ADCEB, welcomed the general assembly to attend the 63rd ICCA Congress in Abu Dhabi, which makes its debut in the emirate for the first time.

Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the global meetings and events community at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 20-23 October 2024, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a premier global destination for business events.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of ADCEB, said: "Attending the ICCA Congress in Bangkok alongside my colleagues has been an incredible learning experience, one that will directly influence our efforts as we work towards hosting the ICCA Congress 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Delegates who visit the emirate next year can be assured of world-leading services and facilities, a range of creative, thought-provoking workshops and activities at the Congress, all wrapped within the warm welcome of Emirati hospitality. We look forward to welcoming attendees from around the world as we work together to progress the business events industry.”

During the ICCA Congress 2023, ADCEB showcased the emirate's world-class offerings to international peers, fostering connections and partnerships with the professional associations. The delegation also hosted a special lunch session to spotlight Abu Dhabi and pave the way for the forthcoming ICCA Congress 2024.

Abu Dhabi's prominence as a business events destination is underscored by the recent ICCA 2022 ranking, where the emirate was recognised as the top Middle East City for association meetings. The hosting of the ICCA Congress in 2024 promises to be a milestone event, further solidifying Abu Dhabi's global standing in the business events industry and reinforcing its ability to deliver association meetings and congresses.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

