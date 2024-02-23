Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is taking part in the 28th Muscat International Book Fair. Organised by Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Fair runs until 2 March 2024 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

The Centre is set to promote its publications across various fields to visitors at its pavilion, showcasing more than 450 titles, including 50 new ones. These are published by the Kalima Project for Translation, which aims to revitalise the translation movement in the Arab world and support the active cultural advancement taking place in Abu Dhabi. Publications from the Centre’s ‘Esdarat’ project, which seeks to publish intellectual works by Arab and non-Arab scientists, will also be exhibited at the Fair.

Additionally, the ALC strives to advance the presence of the Arabic language and discuss prospects of building partnerships with publishing houses and specialised cultural institutions participating in the exhibition..

The Muscat International Book Fair 2024 is set to welcome 847 publishers from 34 countries, offering a programme with more than 250 activities, including 152 cultural events and 131 activities for children and families. The Fair also includes an agenda of social initiatives focusing on reading, authorship, translation, publishing, the book industry, literary salons, and public libraries.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.