Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Following the notable turnout at the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2022, held in its new format at the Public Park in Zayed City, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has extended the festival for two additional days until Sunday, 11 December 2022.

The decision to extend the festival is in line with the ALC’s efforts to provide an opportunity for the largest number of visitors to benefit from the festival over the weekend, and explore new titles offered by participating publishers, and to enjoy the event’s activities. The Centre is committed to promoting reading as a practice in the community, in addition to spreading culture and awareness, and empowering the community to play an active role in the UAE’s sustainable development.[KA1]

The Al Dhafra Book Festival 2022 presents a wide range of diverse literary, musical, and heritage-based activities, in a celebratory atmosphere suitable for visitors and families. The programme includes more than 100 activities covering various topics, including a series of cultural evenings titled ‘Voices Loved by the People’, which will celebrate renowned and popular poets and artists from Al Dhafra.

The festival allocates two areas for children and young people’s activities, one dedicated to children’s workshops, performances, and story readings, and another for workshops for youth. It also includes an art corner, which features exhibitions by creative artists, as well as art workshops. Furthermore, the event offers visitors a chance to meet a group of fictional characters inspired by Emirati and Arab folktales that have been brought to life with 3D models distributed across the festival. Also on the agenda is a series of roaming artistic and musical performances.

-End-

About the Al Dhafra Book Festival

Al Dhafra Book Festival was established in 2018 with an objective to encourage a culture of reading among visitors of all ages, as well as to support the cultural movement in the Al Dhafra Region. The event was previously known as Al Dhafra Book Fair; in 2022, it was transformed into a cultural festival that offers visitors a celebratory atmosphere rich in cultural, educational, and entertainment events and artistic performances, inspired by the local cultural heritage of the UAE, and designed to promote a sense of belonging, and encourage creativity and innovation. The Festival aims to contribute to the advancement of the Al Dhafra Region, empowering it to occupy its rightful place on the UAE’s cultural scene.

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.