Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is taking part in the 29th Rabat International Book Fair 2024, organised by the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication from 10 to 19 May 2024, at the OLM Souissi arena in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The Centre’s participation in the Fair is in line with its commitment to showcasing its efforts to advance the status of the Arabic language, highlighting its role as a vehicle for thought and a pillar of the cultural movement as a whole.

The ALC also aims to promote and support Arab culture, while introducing its latest projects and cultural initiatives to a wider Arab audience, presenting its latest publications, and strengthening collaboration and partnerships with Arab and international cultural institutions and publishing houses.

In its pavilion spanning 27 square metres, the Centre is showcasing over 450 titles, featuring 50 new releases from the Kalima and Esdarat projects, along with the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will be the guest of honour at the 29th Rabat International Book Fair.

Since its inception in 1987, the Fair has strengthened its position as the premier literary event in the Moroccan cultural landscape, celebrating books and book industry, writers, and creators. Over the years, it has evolved to become a destination for writers, intellectuals, readers, and professionals in the book and publishing sectors. The event’s rich and diverse halls welcome thousands of visitors annually, with approximately 743 exhibitors from 48 countries, highlighting the latest books published by Moroccan and international publishers, and offering a platform that fosters intellectual and cultural exchange over 10 days.