Muscat - ABQ, a leader in international education in Oman, proudly hosted its first ABQ Merit Scholarship awards ceremony at one of their premium international schools recently. This event marked the culmination of ABQ's scholarship initiative for the current academic year, which aimed to recognise and support secondary school students with exceptional academic records.

The event was graced by the presence of ABQ Education Group Chairman, Mr Al Zubair Muhammad Al Zubair, who expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, "ABQ has a long-standing history of nurturing outstanding academic achievements. The presentation of these thirteen scholarships is yet another testament to the Group’s commitment to investing in the future of this country. Each of the scholars should feel proud, knowing that this allocation is a direct reflection of their dedication and hard work."

Recipients of the ABQ Merit Scholarships enjoy the privilege of having 100% of their tuition fees waived for a period of two years.

Mr Humayun Kabir, ABQ Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on the rigorous selection criteria for the scholarships, emphasising that they were solely based on academic merit. He stated, " ABQ takes immense pride in the success of this initiative, which garnered an astonishing 300 applications this year. The Scholarship Programme, designed to specifically recognise educational excellence, is an important addition to the educational landscape of Oman. Applications for the 2024-25 Scholarship Programme will open in January 2024."

One of the ABQ Scholars, Yumna Salim Said Salim Al Yazidy, said, “I realise that opportunities like the one ABQ offers are exceedingly rare. ABQ provides an environment that not only pushes you to unlock your full potential but also imparts the essential skills that prepare students for a promising future.”

Another ABQ Scholar, Abdulaziz Abdullah Said Al Balushi, used the opportunity to thank ABQ’s educators, " Our dedicated teachers have been the guiding lights on this educational journey. Their unwavering commitment and support towards our growth and learning has made all the difference. They have not only bestowed great knowledge but also instilled the values of perseverance, resilience, and the importance of never giving up in us."

In closing, Kabir emphasised the universal significance of academic excellence, stating, "The award ceremony served as a reminder that excellence knows no bounds. Academic brilliance is a universal language that unites all. ABQ Education Group will continue to celebrate it, nurture it, and share it with the world."

For further information about ABQ and its scholarship programme, please visit www.abq.edu.om

About ABQ:

ABQ is the leading education group in Oman, committed to fostering academic excellence and empowering the next generation of leaders. With a diverse portfolio of international schools, a private school, several standalone nurseries and a strong commitment to educational innovation, ABQ is dedicated to providing world-class education and opportunities for students to thrive.