A new International Clinical Fellowship Programme (ICFP) offering clinical hands-on training for clinicians from around the world is among the exciting products and innovations being showcased at the ABHI UK Pavilion at Global Health Exhibition, taking place from 21-23 October in Riyadh.

Launched by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT) and certified by the UK’s General Medical Council (GMC), the cutting-edge programme spans over one to two years, covering a range of paediatric and adult specialties. By enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals, the ICFP aims to address critical workforce challenges in healthcare systems in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.

Throughout the event, the ABHI UK Pavilion will serve as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge UK health technologies and solutions designed to tackle pressing healthcare challenges, including patient engagement, training needs, and mental health support, which is becoming an increasingly critical area of focus in healthcare systems worldwide and in Saudi.

As Saudi Arabia seeks to transform its healthcare landscape in alignment with Vision 2030, the solutions presented by UK HealthTech innovators at the ABHI Pavilion aim to directly contribute to this transformation by improving patient outcomes, enhancing operational efficiency, and introducing new ways to deliver care.

Michelle Michelucci, Head of International Events, ABHI, commented: “Here at the Global Health Exhibition, we are delighted to showcase the best of UK innovation and foster stronger partnerships that will drive mutual success. Saudi Arabia remains a key market in our international strategy. We are dedicated to supporting UK companies in navigating the unique opportunities presented by Vision 2030, ensuring they can contribute effectively to the Kingdom's healthcare transformation.

“We encourage you to visit the UK Pavilion, engage with our fantastic UK companies, and explore opportunities to collaborate on shaping the future of healthcare together.”

Throughout the exhibition, the ABHI UK Pavilion will provide a dedicated space for UK HealthTech innovators to connect with local stakeholders, promote dialogue on regulatory best practices, and explore collaborative ventures. By doing so, ABHI aims to strengthen the presence of UK HealthTech in Saudi Arabia.

The UK delegation features a diverse range of companies, from ambitious start-ups to established SMEs, eager to demonstrate their world-class innovations. The participating companies include:

Medacs Healthcare

MAK Community Care Ltd

Regenerus Labs

Pharmaceutical Press

Bmindful Psychology

Blum Health Ltd

International Hospitals Group

BMJ

ivWatch

Healthcare UK

Abronn Medical Unit UK Ltd

Marking its second year at the show, the ABHI UK Pavilion offers a platform for UK HealthTech companies to exhibit their latest healthcare innovations to the burgeoning Saudi Arabian market.

As the largest annual healthcare gathering in the region, Global Health Exhibition is expected to attract over 51,000 visitors and feature 1,000 exhibiting companies. This event presents a significant opportunity for UK HealthTech firms to engage with key stakeholders and demonstrate how their solutions can address the evolving healthcare challenges in the region.

The ABHI UK Pavilion will be the destination for discovering how UK HealthTech can transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes during this landmark event.

For more information, visit: https://www.abhi.org.uk/international/global-health-exhibition-2024/

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots, diagnostics and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 154,000 people in 4,465 companies, with a combined turnover of £34.3bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 400 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.