Ras Al Khaimah: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in partnership with Skyrize Partners and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), has launched the sixth cohort of the Nomu Al Ghurair programme, focusing on Women in Management and Leadership pathway in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Nomu Al Ghurair programme is dedicated to enhancing the management and leadership skills of Emirati and Arab women, equipping them for success in the corporate sector and beyond. The initiative aims to improve career opportunities for these women helping them develop a robust skill set in self-management, work management, and people leadership.

Participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum that included modules such as career counselling, CV and LinkedIn optimisation, people leadership, and business communications. The programme’s structured approach blends practical workshops with interactive training sessions, providing participants with firsthand insights into effective leadership and management practices.

A key feature of the programme was the Capstone project, where participants tackled real business scenarios within RAKEZ's Parks Operations and Marketing departments. They applied their newly acquired skills to develop strategic marketing campaigns and contribute to operational processes. This hands-on experience culminated in presentations to a jury comprising senior representatives of AGF, RAKEZ, and Skyrize at the programme’s graduation ceremony.

The programme also includes a six-month mentorship period, where seasoned professionals will guide participants in refining and applying their skills in real-world contexts.

Fully funded by AGF, this five-week training initiative aligns with RAKEZ’s strategy to elevate women's roles in the workforce, particularly targeting Emirati female students, fresh graduates, and young professionals aged 18-35.

Mona Ghander, Vice President of Partnerships and Programmes at AGF, emphasised the importance of the programme: “Nomu Al Ghurair’s mission is to empower young Emirati and Arab women by equipping them with key management and leadership skills, paving the way for meaningful professional development. Our partnership with RAKEZ has been instrumental in extending our reach to women in Ras Al Khaimah, providing them with access to local industry and economy. This collaboration has significantly enhanced their opportunities for growth and positioned them to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

“The Nomu Al Ghurair’s pathway focusing on Women in Management and Leadership, launched by AGF in partnership with Skyrize Partners, is dedicated to empowering young Emirati women through career-focused training. We are thrilled to have RAKEZ as our strategic partner in this cohort equipping Emirati women with the tools and the business ecosystem they need to succeed in their careers” said Sarah Sefiane, General Manager at Skyrize Partners.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO at RAKEZ, stated, “The launch of the ‘Nomu Al Ghurair’s pathway focusing on Women in Management and Leadership illustrates our drive to enhance the capabilities of Emirati talents. This programme enriches our community by preparing talented women to lead, innovate, and drive forward our economy. We are equipping Emirati women with the tools they need to excel and lead in a competitive environment, reflecting our dedication to strengthening the workforce with skilled professionals.”

Aysha Sulaiman, HR and Development Director at RAKEZ, added, “The Nomu Women programme equips participants with the skills to tackle real business challenges head-on. Their active involvement in strategic projects showcases their growing expertise and potential for future leadership roles. This experience enhances their understanding of the industry and also prepares them to make significant contributions to their fields. We are excited to see how these young professionals will apply these insights and skills in their upcoming endeavours.”

In addition to skill development, the programme offers extensive networking opportunities, facilitating interactions with senior women leaders, and potential employers. This network expansion is designed to open doors to internships and permanent job placements, providing participants with a practical pathway for the immediate application of their newly acquired skills.

The ‘Nomu Al Ghurair’ programme sets a new standard for women’s professional development and serves as a catalyst for systemic change across the region. By creating an ecosystem that nurtures female talent, AGF, Skyrize, and RAKEZ are paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered business landscape in the UAE. This initiative promises to inspire and replicate success, fostering a culture of achievement and leadership among women.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

Nomu Al Ghurair: AGF's Nomu Al Ghurair initiative, named after the Arabic word for "growth," is dedicated to the upskilling and empowerment of young women across the Arab region. Nomu Al Ghurair offers quality training opportunities, with a strong focus on gender equality and market-aligned skills. This year marks the start of Nomu Al Ghurair’s regional expansion into Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, with plans to further extend its reach to additional Arab countries, empowering the region’s youth to drive economic and social growth.

For more information, please contact: pr@alghurairfoundation.org

About Skyrize Partners:

Skyrize Partners is a consultancy firm specializing in strategic partnerships and large-scale education programs designed to elevate organizational performance and individual potential.

For more information, please contact: info@skyrizepartners.com