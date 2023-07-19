Baumann: Highly innovative Swiss companies, with cutting-edge technology and solutions, like ABB, contribute to a more climate-friendly green economy, as does the Swiss economic cooperation with Egypt

Hassan: We previously cooperated with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and GOEIC in donating a USD 120,000 specialized energy efficient electric motor testing laboratory.

Cairo – As part of its commitment to improving industrial energy efficiency in Egypt ABB, a pioneering technology leader, organized a roundtable entitled "Energy Efficiency and Industrialization in Egypt: Challenges and Opportunities." on Tuesday, July 18th at the Office of Swiss International Cooperation, Swiss Embassy in participation with the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (SwissCham).

The event witnessed attendance of H.E. Mrs. Yvonne Baumann, Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, Ahmed Hammad, Chairman and Country Holding Officer, ABB Egypt, key SwissCham members and stakeholders, providing a platform to address and discuss the unprecedented challenges faced by industries in Egypt while exploring opportunities for sustainable development.

The roundtable commenced with welcome remarks by Mr. Kamal Abdel Malek, Chairman of SwissCham, followed by a warm welcome address from H.E. Mrs. Yvonne Baumann. The floor was then given to ABB’s keynote speakers Eng. Sherif Ismail, Electrification Commercial Leader Egypt & Central Africa, Vice President, ABB Egypt, and Eng. Ahmed Hassan, Local Business Area Manager, North and Central Africa, ABB Egypt.

From her side, H.E. Mrs. Yvonne Baumann highlighted the importance of collaboration between Switzerland and Egypt in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions saying that highly innovative Swiss companies, with cutting-edge technology and solutions, like ABB contribute to a more climate-friendly green economy, as does the Swiss economic cooperation with Egypt.

Highlighting ABB’s commitment to supporting Egypt's sustainable development goals, Eng. Ismail said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with SwissCham to drive awareness of energy efficiency and discuss ways to revolutionize the industrial sector, optimize their operations, promote sustainability and contribute to a greener future. To propagate this direction amongst business leaders, we are committed to raising awareness about the benefits of energy efficiency and providing them with the best-in-class knowledge about the innovative solutions that can help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

In addition, ABB launched the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM) in Egypt last May as part of its dedication to energy efficiency practices. The EEM details ten actions that are indispensable pillars for achieving the net zero emissions goal, providing companies with a platform to share ideas and best practices in a global forum of around 400 organizations. Through this movement, ABB aims to promote affordable energy sources, scalable alternatives, and technical best practices to decrease energy usage.

Emphasizing the importance of transitioning to an energy-efficient world and circular economy, Eng. Hassan emphasized, " Industrial sectors account for nearly 40% of global energy consumption and more than 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. As part of ABB commitment to boosting sustainability in Egypt, we previously signed a MoU with the Ministry of Trade and Industry including donating to the General Organization for Export and Import Control “GOEIC” a USD 120,000 specialized energy efficient electric motor testing laboratory for verifying the energy efficiency levels of imported electric motors as per the Egypt standard specifications and the import stipulations of their global counterpart."

In addition, ABB's role in providing energy-efficient solutions has been instrumental in driving sustainable development in Egypt. By introducing more efficient energy systems, such as Variable Speed Drives (VSDs) and LV & MV switchgears, ABB has enabled Egypt to reduce energy consumption and decrease reliance on imported energy sources.