Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) hosted 20th AAOIFI Annual Shari’ah Boards Conference in Bahrain at the Gulf Hotel. The two-day conference organised under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) on 15-16 May 2022 received more than 400 delegates from no less than 20 countries from around the world. In addition, the conference received more than 600 delegates virtually.

More than 35 speakers were part of the six panel discussions in addition to the opening ceremony. The chief guests at the conference included the chairman of AAOIFI Shari’ah Board, Sheikh Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain, H.E. Rasheed Mohamed Al Maraj; Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, H.E. Dr. Feras Milhem and chairman of Libyan Capital Market Authority (LCMA), H.E. Mahmoud Mohamed Wafa. The speakers included Shari’ah scholars, policymakers, bankers, services providers from the global Islamic banking and finance industry who discussed various pressing topics in detail. Accordingly, the resolutions of the conference will be shared in due course.

The 20th edition of the conference was supported by Saudi National Bank (SNB) from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jumhouria Bank from Libya, Kuwait Finance House as major partners. The gold partners included Al Salam Bank from Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) from UAE and the Al Baraka Banking Group from Bahrain while the silver partner included Jordan Islamic Bank and the technology partner was IFIN from Bahrain.

On this occasion, H.E. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Chairman of AAOIFI Board of Trustees stated that “we would like to thank all our supporters and speakers who travelled far and wide to attend this important conference. He added “AAOIFI Shari’ah Board’s Conference under the auspices of the Central Bank of Bahrain and in collaboration with other Islamic financial institutions has been playing an important role in guiding the Islamic finance industry globally for the last 33 years”. Additionally, “we are pleased to sign important partnership agreements at the conference with a number of institutions and look forward to working with them for the benefit of the industry.”

About AAOIFI:

AAOIFI, established in 1991, and based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is the leading international not-for-profit organization primarily responsible for development and issuance of standards for the global Islamic finance industry.

AAOIFI is supported by over 146* active institutional members, including central banks and regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, and legal firms, from over 45* countries.

It has 117* standards and technical pronouncements in issue in the areas of Shari’ah, accounting, auditing, ethics and governance for international Islamic finance. 43* regulatory and supervisory authorities (RSAs) in 36* countries around the globe adopt and / or recognise AAOIFI standards and technical pronouncements either fully, partially, as guidelines, as supplementary reporting or as a basis of development of local standards / regulations.

For more information, please reach out to AAOIFI on ph@aaoifi.com or membership@aaoifi.com.

* As of May 2022