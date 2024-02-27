On the occasion of a visit to Malaysia, a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received a detailed presentation on the management systems of correctional and rehabilitation facilities in the country, the procedures and methods used to implement rehabilitation and training programmes for inmates to facilitate their reintegration into society, as well as the technical systems used, the electronic link-up between the various authorities concerned and all the logistical services available in these institutions.

This visit to the penal and correctional facilities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen cooperation ties with partners at an international level, to detect and capitalise on global experiences that need to be adapted prior to being implemented in the judicial system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to consolidate its competitive position and provide pioneering and advanced services.

Led by His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the ADJD delegation was comprised of His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, and Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division.

During its on-site visit to the Kuala Lumpur prison facilities, the delegation learned about the procedures and steps involved in admitting prisoners in accordance with approved practices, the logistical services available in the building, as well as the modern systems and state-of-the-art technology used in this area and their role in facilitating the completion of all operations.

The members of the Judicial Department delegation also received a detailed presentation from the Director General of Penal and Correctional Institutions in Malaysia on the management of these facilities, including a review of the procedures applied, the development projects, the statistical reports, the methods applied in the plans for the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society, as well as the mechanism for implementing alternative sentences to imprisonment.