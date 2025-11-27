Under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau

With the participation of more than 600 specialists from local, regional and international experts

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, the 8th International Conference on Physical Medicine and Medical Rehabilitation recently held in Abu Dhabi, The leading event supports local efforts to advance developing and improving the quality and effectiveness of medical rehabilitation services.

Leading global experts convened to discuss a number of key topics related to the most recent innovations, updates, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and key solutions adopted, aiming to focus on improving the quality and effectiveness of rehabilitation, and highlighted the innovative treatments for neurorehabilitation, musculoskeletal conditions, spinal cord injury, paediatric rehabilitation, sports medicine in addition to chronic pain providing great, opportunity to advance current practices, gain amplified knowledge and develop new strategies for healthcare organizations..

The conference chaired by: Dr. Yousif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Head of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Zayed Military Hospital. Dr. Ahmed Al Khair, CEO of NMC ProVita in Abu Dhabi, served as Vice President of the Conference and Chair of the Scientific Committee.

Key scientific sessions were led by: Dr. Nazakat Hussain, Consultant in Medical Rehabilitation. Dr. Rami Alahmar, Head of Rehabilitation and President of the Middle East and North Africa Spinal Cord Injury Association (MENASCI).

Dr. Yousif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Conference Chairmen and Head of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Zayed Military Hospital, said: “The leading conference featured scientific panel discussions and interactive workshops highlighting remarkable progress in neurorehabilitation. These sessions focused on the adoption of the latest AI and technology to improve evidence-based treatment methods, enhance the efficiency of rehabilitation services, and optimize treatment outcomes for patients in the United Arab Emirates”.

“The annual event served as an ideal platform for specialists to exchange experiences, stay abreast of the latest developments and innovative solutions, and address current challenges in medical rehabilitation, with the ultimate goal of enhancing basic treatment and improving the quality of life for patients of all ages. Scientific discussions also focused on the crucial role of innovative technological techniques and AI models in comprehensive healthcare, aiming to enhance treatment and recovery outcomes, improve result accuracy, and strengthen medical rehabilitation services”. Added, Dr. Yousif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, conference Chairmen.

The event program included distinguished contributions from leading, globally recognized institutions, including: Sheikh Khalifa Stroke Institute – Johns Hopkins, USA. TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital – Texas, USA. Oswestry Spinal Injuries Centre – United Kingdom. Royal Melbourne Hospital – Australia. In addition to participation from: the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM) and the World Federation for NeuroRehabilitation (WFNR).

The event was accompanied by a specialized medical exhibition featuring rehabilitation hospitals, prosthetics manufacturers, physical therapy technology providers, and advanced therapeutic equipment.

For more information about 8th International Conference on Physical Medicine and Medical Rehabilitation, please visit: https://menaphysicalrehab.com