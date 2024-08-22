Manama ---- Bahrain: The 8th Arab Pension & Social Insurance Conference (APSIC) 2025 will be held in Tunisia, under the patronage of His Excellency the Head of Government, Dr. Kamel Maddouri. Launched under the slogan “The Reforms Journey Towards Retirement Security”, the conference will be held during the period 3 – 5 June 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Tunisian capital.

Organised by Bahrain’s MenaMoney Froums (formerly Fintech Robos), APSIC has been a key annual regional platform for national pension organisations, private pension providers, asset managers, insurance companies, actuaries and the pension and insurance regulators across the Arab world.

The conference will be hosted in partnership with the Tunisian Ministry of Social Affairs, and the Tunisian National Fund for Pension & Social Insurance, National Fund for Social Security, and the National Fund for Health Insurance.

In a press statement, Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney, said “It is heartening to see APSIC, the specialist pension conference for the entire MENA region, grow year after year, and to be hosted this time in the Tunisian capital, which was the cradle of the great Carthage civilization. The esteemed government patronage of this conference and high-level attendance underscore the significance of social protection and pension on regional government agendas,”.

The event, which is attended by finance and social affairs ministers, governors of public pension funds and social insurance organisations, will this year focus on the need to address the sustainability of benefits by public pension structures and a showcase of current reform journeys being undertaken by public pension organsiations across the Arab world.

“As always, the conference will also look into major 21st century challenges and megatrends being faced by pension and social insurance systems, such as demographic changes, investment landscape, new patterns of employment and digitalisation that are globally impacting social protection systems,” added Mr. Ebrahim.

The conference has been attracting a great line-up of speakers from ministers, global think-tanks, government pension funds, regional financial institutions, actuaries, asset managers, insurers, regulators, and HR leaders every year.

The objective is to spread awareness on pension dynamics, structures and issues that affect the resilience, adequacy and sustainability of both public and private pension systems and their infrastructure.

Mr. Ebrahim elaborated that what really makes this event important among global pension conferences is the participation of all key actors in the sector, including pension funds,

international economic institutions, asset managers, actuary and audit firms and the financial industry. It also links pensions with HR management in terms of employee benefits, employee engagement, and related technologies.

