Morocco – How can Korean technology accelerate Africa’s transformation? The Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF), in collaboration with PEN Ventures and IMPACT Lab, is bringing seven of Korea’s most promising startups to GITEX Africa 2025, one of the continent’s largest tech and innovation events, held on April 14-16, 2025 in Marrakech.

These pioneering companies are set to introduce breakthrough solutions in agritech, clean energy, smart tourism, digital learning, and smart infrastructure, addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

The Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF) is a government-affiliated organization under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, dedicated to strengthening Korea-Africa cooperation. The KAF supports Korean startups’ entry into African markets through acceleration programs, business matching, and innovation partnerships.

By empowering these 7 pioneering exhibitors - EKLEER, Movements, CAST, BODIT, Purple Education, H2O HOSPITALITY, SHERPA SPAC - KAF is creating new opportunities for collaboration and market expansion. From AI-driven farming to digital learning and hospitality tools, these startups are proposing solutions with demonstrated impact and tangible use cases in Africa.

Spotlight on Korean Startups at GITEX Africa 2025

Meet the innovators shaping a sustainable and inclusive future

EKLEER

A cost-effective smart display solution designed to provide digital access for education, healthcare, and remote work. It turns smartphones into full workstations — a game changer for mobile-first users in low-connectivity environments.

Movements Inc.

A leader in smart infrastructure, offering Digital Twin X and SmartPin to optimize construction projects with 3D modeling, AI, and underground utility mapping. These tools enable more efficient, data-driven urban planning.

CAST

An innovator in micro-plasma technology, CAST delivers chemical-free sterilization solutions for water, food, and environments. The WaFED model ensures access to clean water, food safety, and energy in underserved regions.

Purple Education

Combining textbooks, 3D puzzles, AR and immersive digital experiences, Purple Education raises awareness of biodiversity and cultural heritage. Its hybrid learning packages are tailored to local contexts and global challenges.

H2O Hospitality

Through its platform H2O FLOW, this startup digitizes hotel operations — from check-in and CRM to smart locks — boosting guest satisfaction and reducing costs. A fully integrated tech solution for the hospitality sector.

SHERPA SPACE

A smart agriculture pioneer offering precision farming solutions with sensors, climate control, irrigation systems, and adaptive lighting. Already active in Uganda, Sherpa Space now targets North Africa.

BODIT

Blending medical tech with precision livestock farming, BODIT uses smart sensors to track calves’ health, feeding, and behavior. In Kenya, it cut mortality from 32.6% to 0.6% and significantly improved milk yields — enhancing animal welfare, farm profitability, and sustainability.

This initiative is part of the KAF’s 2025 Korea-Africa Unicorn Acceleration Program, which aims to foster partnerships between Korean innovators and African stakeholders. PEN Ventures, a key accelerator in Korea, and IMPACT Lab, a key innovation player in Africa, are working together alongside the KAF to support the startups' market entry through internationalization strategy support, local expertise, and strategic connections.

Since 2023, the Korea-Africa Foundation has actively participated in GITEX Africa, recognizing it as a strategic gateway for Korean startups looking to expand into African markets.

Jongkil Lee, Director of the KAF, emphasized the significance of this ongoing engagement: ‘’Morocco is emerging as a key innovation hub, and since 2023, we have supported 28 Korean startups at GITEX Africa. This year, we focus on transformative solutions and strategic partnerships driving Africa’s digital future.’’

