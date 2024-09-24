Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The 5th Edition of the Future Banks Summit & Awards kicks off today in Riyadh, the two-days leading event organized by Verve Management, a prominent events and exhibitions company in Asia and the Middle East, and focuses on cutting-edge innovations, practical case studies, and interactive panel discussions. With an emphasis on guiding the banking sector in KSA towards future readiness, the conference will explore the impact of AI, intelligent automation, data analytics, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and digital payment models.

Fares Omari, a risk management expert at a leading bank, emphasized in his presentation how the integration of advanced technology is revolutionizing risk management in the BFSI sector. This transformation is significantly reshaping Saudi Arabia’s financial landscape, enabling accurate risk profiling and real-time assessments, which lead to personalized financial solutions. These advancements not only enhance customer satisfaction but also foster trust, aligning perfectly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Through interactive keynote sessions, panel discussions, and live case studies, over 200 local and regional technology and business leaders from banks and financial institutions will discuss important topics related to the banking sector, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's emergence as a global financial leader. They will explore themes such as transforming core banking for a future-focused financial landscape, open banking, super apps, hyper-personalization, and how the latest technology has raised customer expectations. Additional topics include reimagining customer experience in a customer-centric banking realm, embracing the payment evolution—current trends and future outlooks, the future of NBFIs and their role in revolutionizing the financial market in KSA, the landscape of retail banking, and more.

Nisreen Al Khatib, Director of Digital Trust and Cybersecurity at PwC MEA, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving digital era, cybersecurity has become foundational for the Banking, Financial, and Insurance Services (BFIS) industry. Safeguarding sensitive data, securing communication channels, and ensuring the integrity and availability of transactions are crucial for maintaining digital trust, as well as the overall stability of the financial sector. As we confront an increasingly complex and expanding cyber threat landscape, adopting cybersecurity strategies that go beyond regulatory compliance is essential. By prioritizing the development of resilient, transparent, and secure systems, we can strengthen digital trust, protect information confidentiality, preserve data integrity, and ensure operational continuity.”

Essam A. AlBakr, Founder of Ejada Investment & Ejada Capital, added: “As the BFSI industry undergoes a transformative shift, driven by digital innovation and customer-centricity, it aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. The rise of open banking and super apps presents unprecedented opportunities for hyper-personalization in financial services, enabling institutions to meet diverse customer needs effectively. To thrive in today’s competitive landscape, financial organizations must leverage advanced analytics and AI to enhance risk management and drive strategic decision-making. Moreover, collaboration with fintechs will be crucial for traditional banks to innovate and streamline operations, ensuring they remain relevant amid technological disruption. Ultimately, the future of the BFSI sector will depend on creating seamless, intuitive experiences that foster trust and loyalty, contributing to the Kingdom's vision of a thriving, diversified economy”.

The list of local and regional speakers at the 5th Annual Future Banks Summit includes:

Faisal Al-Qadi, Acting Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) - Enterprise Information Security (EIS), Bank Aljazira. Nawar AlKhunizi, MD – Head of Coverage, FAB KSA. Yazeed Abunayyan, CEO Saudi Arabia, National Bank of Iraq. Talha Bin Hafeez, Head of Open Banking, Banking as a Service & Digital Business Solutioning, Bank Albilad. Khaled AlQassem, Head of Quality Assurance and Customer Journey, BSF. Laila Alquraishi, Customer Care Director, SME Bank. Dr Ahmed Darwish, Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad. Nadir Ali, Chief Digital Officer, Morabaha Marina Financing Company. Dr. Abeer Al-Humaimeedy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Expert. Imran Hashim, Director Information Technology Infrastructure, MEDGULF Saudi Arabia. Osama Bukhari, Head of the Banking Commission – ICC Saudi Arabia. Ladle Patel, Senior AI Advisor - Advance Analytics, Arab National Bank (ANB). Dr. Yasser Alharbi, Managing Director, Alsagr Insurance Company. Faisal Al-Ghefari, Chief Compliance Officer, Bank of China. Dr. Debashis Dutta, Senior Advisor -Risk Group, Saudi EXIM Bank. Faisal Alshibl, Director, UBS. Ahmed Ali, Associate VP - IT Demand & Delivery, Emkan

