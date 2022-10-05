Sharjah: The 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) kicked off today (Wednesday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 400 exhibitors from prominent watch and jewellery businesses from across the world, as well as more than 500 local and foreign brands. This is the highest number of exhibitors that the show has ever seen.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the show was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA). Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the five-day event will last until October 9.

The show kicked off with a special ceremony marking the event’s Golden Jubilee. Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi was present at the ceremony, which was also attended by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, and HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as other SCCI and Expo Centre’s board members.

Also present were Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), as well as a number of government officials, high-profile figures, members of the diplomatic corps, merchants, and representatives of the gold and jewelry industry.

In addition to showcasing a broad variety of elegant and exquisite jewellery, the opening ceremony featured an extensive display of the show's major accomplishments over its 50-edition run.

Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi toured the exhibition halls, where he met with exhibitors and officials of Emirati companies and foreign pavilions and was briefed on the latest products, technologies, and innovative solutions in the gold industry, and the latest collections in watch and jewellery.

"The growing successes that the show achieves year after year are yet another evidence that the UAE's exhibition sector is swiftly advancing towards global leadership in accordance with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. And by staging big events in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, and focusing on strengthening the exhibition industry, this critical sector will continue to be a crucial source of GDP and an active contributor to supporting a large number of people in the UAE and throughout the world," Sheikh Khaled said.

He lauded the WJMES's outstanding success in attracting several new exhibitors, foreign national pavilions, and some of the most significant leading brands in the gold industry globally.

For his part, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stated that the WJMES has developed into one of the most significant specialized exhibitions in the world, bringing together under one roof major players in the gold and jewellery industry from around the world. The fair will serve as an ideal platform to discuss business opportunities, explore potential partnerships, and better promote sales in one of the world's fastest growing markets. He stressed that visitors to the show will have exclusive access to a respected collection of producers, designers, and worldwide jewellers.

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammad Al Midfa emphasized that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has established itself as a global icon for gold and jewellery exhibitions and is a true embedment of the dominant position that the Emirate of Sharjah has held on the scale of the exhibition industry for the past 30 years.

"The magnitude of the exhibition's significant economic and commercial gains and the outstanding results seen over the years reflect the show’s global reputation, and highlight the momentum of efforts exerted by Expo Centre Sharjah year after year, and the strong support offered by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry," Al Midfa said.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at Expo Center Sharjah, underscored that the exhibition this year features many interesting events, programs and activities, including the International Jewellery Designers Forum and special displays for the latest collections of gold and jewellery.

Visitors to the event, according to Shattaf, will have the chance to win a kilogram of gold as well as take part in daily draws to win a variety of exquisite jewellery and diamonds.

Since the very first day, the event has been marked by a competitive spirit among the national pavilions of several prominent countries in the watch and jewelry industries, which include dozens of businesses and international brands.

Emirati companies are also taking part in the show and showcasing their latest and finest gold and jewellery products. The "Emirati Jewellers" platform, which featured several Emirati designers, stands out as a must-visit stall for jewellery enthusiasts, where they will learn about the innovative work of young and talented Emirati professionals.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com