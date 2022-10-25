Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, attracted 47,415 visitors in its 24th edition.

1,750 companies from 55 countries worldwide participated in the exhibition under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability.’ WETEX & DSS highlighted the latest global solutions, technologies and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, electric vehicles and water desalination technologies, with the participation of major companies from the region and the world.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, expressed his happiness at the significant success of the exhibition this year and the large turnout of visitors and specialists from the region and the world. Al Tayer also commended the quality technologies and innovative solutions from specialised organisations worldwide. Al Tayer said that DEWA will organise the next WETEX and Dubai Solar Show from 2 to 4 October 2023.

WETEX & DSS 2022 hosted 20 international pavilions and attracted 64 sponsors of local and international organisations. Over the exhibition’s 3 days, many meetings were held between companies, government and private institutions, and investors through the Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) platforms. B2B and B2G meetings are an ideal opportunity for businesses to maximise the impact of their participation, make high-quality business connections, and find new customers and potential partners.

During WETEX & DSS, DEWA organised 110 seminars and panel discussions by prominent experts and specialists from around the world on sustainability; clean and renewable energy; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; decarbonisation; circular economy; renewable energy generation and storage; technologies for turning waste into energy; artificial intelligence; emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and grids among other topics.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Khuloud Al Ali

Media@dewa.gov.ae