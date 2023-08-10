The second session, held in collaboration with AWS, uncovered the fundamentals of cloud engineering.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, hosted a session on blockchain technology and digital transformation. 42 Abu Dhabi held another session in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) titled “The road to becoming a successful cloud engineer”.

The workshops were held as part of the AI Summer Camp 2023, organized by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office. The AI Summer Camp is the region's premier training and networking experience, which focuses on emerging topics around Artificial Intelligence and the future of technology.

The first session was presented by Dr.Hazim Jarrah, an Assistant Professor at 42 Abu Dhabi who holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand. The workshop uncovered how organizations are embracing digital advancements to revolutionize their operations and customer experiences. The session focused on the transformative power of blockchain technologies in enabling secure and transparent transactions across industries and their potential impact on finance, supply chain, healthcare, and other fields.

Following the session, attendees gained valuable insights into the significance of digitalization and digital transformation in today’s business landscape. They also explored the transformative potential of blockchain technology to shape the world around us.

42 Abu Dhabi held another session in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, titled “The road to becoming a successful cloud engineer”, where students learned about the tools required to level up on the cloud, the foundational skills and capabilities to acquire and the modern architecture paradigms to consider. The session was delivered by Mohammed Fazalullah Qudrath, Senior Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Service.

Saqr Bin Ghalib, Executive Director at the UAE Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasized the significant role of the UAE AI Camp as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration among diverse government and the private sector, and leading technology companies. The camp serves as a catalyst to empower the youth with essential knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence technologies, blockchain, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies, aligning with the government objectives, visions, and strategies in embracing artificial intelligence and preparing future generations.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we aim to position our students at the forefront of the Emirate’s digital transformation. As such, hosting these sessions comes in line with our efforts to enable students to embrace new technologies and stay ahead of their continuous advancement. These sessions also reaffirm our position as a talent incubator that is supporting students in future proofing their careers and ensuring that they succeed in pushing the boundaries of digital fields.”

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.

-Ends-