Abu Dhabi Mobility partners with “Uber” and "Space 42" to operate autonomous vehicle services in Abu Dhabi.

The smart mobility project has achieved significant success in its first and second phases on both Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, and has been expanded to include Zayed International Airport.

Increasing the percentage of trips using autonomous vehicles to 25% of the total trips in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by 2040.

Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to provide smart and advanced transport solutions, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the completion of approximately 30,000 autonomous vehicle service trips in Abu Dhabi, covering a distance of more than 430,000 kilometres."

Building on the success of the project in Yas and Saadiyat Islands during the first and second phases, the scope of autonomous vehicle operations will be expanded to include the access roads to and from Zayed International Airport. This expansion is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s plan for the gradual rollout of services in new areas across the emirate.

This expansion is part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop the smart transport sector by promoting the use of advanced technologies in sustainable mobility. In line with its active role in expanding innovative transport services, Abu Dhabi Mobility is partnering with “Space 42” and “Uber” to operate autonomous taxis in the city, with a plan for gradual expansion into new areas across Abu Dhabi.

In this context, Dr. Abdulla Al Ghafli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: "This expansion marks a strategic step towards developing Abu Dhabi’s smart transport ecosystem. We continue to enhance the digital and regulatory infrastructure to ensure the seamless integration of autonomous vehicles into the existing transport network, adhering to the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Additionally, we are committed to adopting the latest technologies to ensure the reliable and secure operation of these vehicles, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a sustainable and advanced transport sector.

He added: "Abu Dhabi Mobility has established a comprehensive framework to regulate the autonomous vehicle sector, which includes developing specialised insurance models, enhancing digital infrastructure, and securing communication networks against cyber threats. We are also working on advancing legislative frameworks for licensing and regulating the operation of these vehicles, ensuring their compliance with the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”

Through its current plan to develop the autonomous mobility sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to achieve several key objectives by 2040, including increasing the percentage of trips using autonomous vehicles to 25% of total trips in Abu Dhabi, reducing carbon emissions by 15%, and decreasing road accidents by 18%.

It is worth noting that this smart mobility project is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s efforts to develop a sustainable transport system that aligns with the latest global advancements. It also represents a pioneering initiative in the integration of AI into the transport network to enhance operational efficiency.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Mobility is actively testing autonomous vehicles in collaboration with its partners while overseeing operational processes to ensure full compliance with traffic laws and regulations. Additionally, it seeks to increase public awareness of these services and encourage their adoption. Since their launch, no incidents have been recorded, reflecting the high level of safety these autonomous vehicles provide in an urban transport setting. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Mobility reaffirms its commitment to developing future transport solutions, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation in smart mobility and leading the adoption of autonomous transport solutions in line with international best practices.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.