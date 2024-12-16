The premier trade event will promote business partnerships and cultural exchange between China and the Middle East as UAE furniture traders could benefit from high-quality furnishing solutions made in Anji, China

UAE home furniture market is estimated to reach US$2.59 billion in 2024 and further grow to US$3.12 billion by 2029, reflecting a steady growth rate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79 percent during the forecast period;

An estimated delivery of more than 50,000 residential units including thousands of villas, townhouses and expansive homes need new furnishing solutions and interior décor

Dubai alone is poised to achieve a new milestone in its real estate sector, with an estimated 38,174 new housing units set to be delivered in 2024;

The market expects that the housing supply will increase by approximately 182,000 units in 2025-2026, as a large number of properties that were pre-sold in 2022-2023 will be completed. Of these, approximately 76,000 units are expected to be completed in 2025.

Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 is set to take place on December 18, 2024, at the Aryaam Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights in Dubai, UAE.

Anji is a county in China’s Zhejiang province, located on Lake Tai. The county spans an area of 1,886 square kilometers, with a population of 461,800. Located within the Yangtze River Delta, Anji County is a short distance from Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing. Anji County is known for its lush natural environment, with over 70 percent of the county's area covered in forest and other vegetation.

The event, organised by AGI Holding in partnership with the Anji Government and the Anji China Furniture Association, aims to deepen trade relationships and bolster international collaboration between Anji County, China’s leading furniture manufacturing hub, and GCC buyers.

This year’s event will host 50 UAE-based buyers and 10 buyers from neighbouring GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, creating a robust platform for cross-border business interactions. Additionally, 9 of Anji’s top furniture manufacturers will showcase their innovative designs and solutions, reinforcing Anji’s status as the “World Chair Capital.”

The Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 will kick off with an engaging conference, designed to introduce the leading furniture companies of Anji and present a promotional video highlighting their industry-leading capabilities. The agenda includes a keynote speech by prominent industry leaders and officials, detailing the prospects for strengthened partnerships between Anji County and GCC buyers. Following the conference, a networking lunch buffet will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to forge connections and explore synergies.

Xiao Jiaqing, a representative of the Anji Government, expressed that the second edition will facilitate expansion of Anji’s reach as a key furniture supplier in the Middle East, saying: “Following the tremendous success of the first edition, which saw significant MoUs signed between major Chinese brands and renowned local retailers, the second edition will amplify Anji’s position as a leading furniture manufacturing hub in the region. Participants will showcase innovative designs and sustainable solutions that are backed by extensive research and development to cater to the needs of residential and office spaces across the UAE and neighbouring GCC nations.”

The 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 is set to take place at a time when the UAE home furniture market is estimated to reach US$2.59 billion in 2024 and further grow to US$3.12 billion by 2029, reflecting a steady growth rate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79 percent during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by factors such as the country's urbanisation, increasing population, and a surge in consumer spending on quality home furnishings.

This growth is amplified by the estimated delivery of more than 50,000 residential units including thousands of villas, townhouses and expansive homes that need new furnishing solutions and interior décor. Of this, the emirate of Dubai alone is poised to achieve a new milestone in its real estate sector, with an estimated 38,174 new housing units set to be delivered in 2024. This record-breaking figure underscores the robust growth and sustained demand within the emirate's property market.

In Dubai, there were about 39,000 new residential completions in 2023, following the completion of 41,000 units in 2022, 44,000 units in 2021 and 40,000 units in 2020, according to figures released by Jones Lang LaSalle, a global real estate advisory.

In Dubai, there were about 39,000 new residential completions in 2023, following the completion of 41,000 units in 2022, 44,000 units in 2021 and 40,000 units in 2020, according to figures released by Jones Lang LaSalle, a global real estate advisory.

The market growth is also supported by ongoing real estate developments, particularly in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where demand for contemporary and sustainable furniture aligns with consumers’ evolving preferences. Reports from various market research firms emphasise that the UAE’s status as a regional trade and investment hub further boosts its significance as a strategic market for furniture manufacturers.

Fu Haifei, Director of Anji County Economic and Information Technology Bureau, shared that the event will be a crucial platform for collaborations and partnerships, stating: “Business matchmaking sessions will be a cornerstone of the event, facilitating targeted engagement between exhibitors and buyers. This personalised approach ensures that attendees can connect with top-tier furniture manufacturers from Anji, such as Zoy, Hengling Home, Yueqiang, UE Furniture, Shengxing, Ruibao, Longwin, Kano, and Dakang. These companies are recognised for their sustainable, high-quality, and stylish furniture solutions that align with the growing demands of the Middle Eastern market.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2023, held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, the 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event is poised to achieve even greater participation and engagement. Last year’s event facilitated meaningful partnerships between Anji furniture companies and Middle Eastern buyers, strengthening trade links and paving the way for continued collaboration. This year’s edition aims to further elevate Anji’s presence and reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner in the Middle East’s furniture sector.

Beyond its business focus, the event will celebrate Anji’s rich cultural heritage. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Anji’s famous white tea and explore traditional bamboo crafts, adding a unique cultural dimension to the event. Exciting activities, such as lotteries, will be held, and each participant will receive a souvenir. VIP buyers with purchasing intentions will also be eligible to win exclusive gifts.

Dr. Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding, emphasised the importance of the event, stating: “The Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event exemplifies our commitment to fostering meaningful trade partnerships between China and the GCC. The UAE’s growing demand for high-quality, innovative furniture aligns perfectly with Anji’s expertise. We are proud to host this event, which underscores the potential of cross-border collaborations to drive industry growth.”

China remains the UAE’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding US$99 billion in 2023, a 36 percent increase from the previous year. The GCC furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent through 2025, driven by strong demand from the real estate and hospitality sectors. These statistics highlight the event’s strategic importance and its potential to strengthen the trade partnership between these regions.

This prestigious event is organised through the collaboration of the Anji Government, the China Zhejiang Chair Industry Association, and AGI Holding, in partnership with Access Group International Dubai. Together, they aim to create a platform that not only facilitates trade but also enhances cultural connections between China and the Middle East.

The 2nd Middle East Made-in-Anji Furniture Event 2024 will take place on December 18, 2024, at the Aryaam Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, UAE. The event will feature a conference, promotional video presentation, keynote speech, networking lunch, buyer-seller meetings, and business matchmaking sessions. This edition will showcase 9 leading furniture companies from Anji and expects participation from 50 UAE-based buyers and 10 buyers from GCC countries.

