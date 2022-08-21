Global Child Prodigy Awards is a platform for all kids up to age 15 to showcase their talent and uniqueness to the global audience and get recognized as Top 100 child prodigies

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak AI Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Government of the UAE, attended the grand ceremony as the Chief Guest

Dubai, UAE – Global Child Prodigy Awards, the world’s first and only child prodigy initiative that recognizes Top 100 Child Prodigies around the globe each year from various verticals, concluded its award and book launch ceremony today. Under The Patronage and In the Presence of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak AI Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Government of the UAE, the grand ceremony of the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022 and Book launch ceremony was held in Dubai on 20th Aug 2022. Nobel Laureate Sir Richard J. Roberts, was present as the Guest of Honor for the award ceremony. Sir Richard was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine with Dr.Phillip Allen Sharp for the discovery of introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing in the year 1993.

Children sometimes astonish us with their exceptional talent, and recognition encourages them to do more. It is observed that only 3% (6 out of 210) Child Prodigies can take their talent to the next level and become successful in their domain. Global Child Prodigy Awards is a unified platform to honor 100 child prodigies worldwide who deserve to gain recognition at the global level. The Top 100 selected child prodigies would also be featured in the ‘Top 100 Child Prodigies 2022-2023 Book’, the official launch of which was also held at the same ceremony and done by His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak AI Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Government of the UAE. This book will be distributed to all the Top Libraries of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak AI Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, Government of the UAE , said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to meet and greet such an inspiring group of young prodigies who come from all parts of the world. The Global Child Prodigy Awards call upon us to appreciate human achievement in a way that crosses boundaries of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture, physical characteristics, and gender. You demonstrate that nurturing talent and promoting excellence is a universal quest worthy of pursuit. You help us focus on the important ideals of individual striving, excellence, peaceful competition, discipline, daring, mutual respect, and understanding. These young people will certainly be making a positive difference in the world. In the UAE, we believe firmly that to embrace excellence and achievement for our youth is to embrace life itself.”

The top 100 Global Child Prodigies are visiting Dubai, UAE, for the award ceremony and will showcase their extraordinary talent. It is the first time in history that so many rare child prodigies gather from different disciplines at the same place. The list includes talents from myriad backgrounds showing core competency in their area of interest, such as martial art, painting, modeling, writing, entrepreneurship, social work, acting, etc. These children come from different countries like the USA, France, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Georgia, Kenya, Brazil, Greece, Belgium, Romania, and many more.

The Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022 is presented & Title Sponsored by Aster DM Healthcare. One of the largest and fastest growing conglomerates in the MENA region, Aster DM Healthcare covers the full spectrum of healthcare services.

Prashant Pandey, Founder & CEO of Global Child Prodigy Awards, said – “This is a unique initiative encouraging child prodigies from around the globe and will serve as a platform to keep recognizing talent child prodigies over the coming years. We are happy to bring 100 Child Prodigies from all over the world to the beautiful city of Dubai.”

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, who also graced the event as special guest, said, “Every child on this planet is special in their own way. The right guidance, the right path and the right environment helps them recognize their inner abilities and manoeuver them in the right direction. Furthermore, constant support and encouragement enable them to reach milestones in their life and boost their confidence. One such encouragement program is Global Child Prodigy Awards where 100 child prodigies are awarded every year from across countries. I am extremely happy to be a part of this noble initiative this year. I express my gratitude to the organizers for creating this incredible global platform for recognizing young and budding talent from a diverse set of categories.”

H.E Sanjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, also congratulated all the winners of the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2022 virtually.

Dr. K. Abdul Ghani, Renowned Environmentalist and Popularly known as Green Man of India, is also mentoring this initiative is super excited about the ceremony and was quoted as saying – “GCP has taken up a unique initiative to honor children who have great talents and are extraordinary in their own way. This is a great step to support them and give them a global exposure to shine in their respective domains.”

Other brands like Wego, The Quill House, Write Right, TEPA, and WorkTez have also partnered with this event to encourage child prodigies.

