Accredited By: Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS)

Collaborative Partners: Saudi Pediatric Infectious Disease Society

Riyadh- Saudi Arabia: 2nd Annual KSA ID week kicks off today in Riyadh, the leading event brings together regional and international expert faculty members for three days of cutting-edge medical education sessions that will share the latest science, policy and practice in managing infectious diseases. And provides an exceptional scientific program that will cover sessions such as: Vaccine Preventable Diseases, HIV and STDs, Anti-Microbial Resistance, Microbiology Principles, Hot topics in infectious diseases, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Fungal and viral Infectious Diseases, COVID19 updates, Antimicrobial Stewardship in ICU, Emerging Infectious Diseases. And many more.

Dr. Majid AlShamrani, Executive Director, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, KSA, and 2nd Annual KSA ID week chairman, said: “The escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the Eastern Mediterranean region demands a robust and coordinated response. It's pivotal for us to establish novel strategies, not only to discover new antimicrobials but also to optimize the use of existing ones. Comprehensive surveillance systems are also crucial to understand and control the spread of resistant pathogens. The battle against AMR is a race against time, and it is one we must win”.

Dr. Majid AlShamrani, added: “"Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a significant threat to global health. At KSA ID Week, we come together to address this challenge head-on. By leveraging innovative approaches and promoting judicious use of antibiotics, we can preserve their efficacy for future generations. Let us unite in our fight against AMR and forge a path towards a sustainable and resilient healthcare system”.

The list of speakers at 2nd Annual KSA ID week includes a group of local, regional experts and consultants in the fields of infectious diseases, microbiology, preventive medicine and family medicine, researchers representing the most important health institutions, research centers and universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and experts from international scientific organizations.

Dr. Fayssal Farahat, MD, MSc, PhD, Director, Community and Public Health, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, KSA, and 2nd Annual KSA ID week co – chairs, said: “The landscape of infectious disease diagnostics is fraught with challenges. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation. We must focus on developing sensitive, specific, and scalable diagnostic tools that are accessible to all. Accurate diagnostics are the cornerstone of effective disease management and control, enabling timely treatment initiation and preventing further transmission”

Dr. Fayssal Farahat, added: “In the realm of diagnostics, the advent of molecular and rapid diagnostics has transformed the landscape of infectious disease management. These cutting-edge technologies allow us to swiftly identify pathogens, enabling targeted treatments and reducing the burden on patients and healthcare systems. Let us embrace these advances and harness their power to enhance patient outcomes and global health security”.

Dr. Jaffar Al-Tawﬁq, Professor, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, Dhahran, KSA, said: “"The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally shaken the pillars of global health, exposing vulnerabilities and creating an urgent need for adaptive responses. This virus has reminded us of the interconnectedness of our global society and the need for international cooperation to combat such threats. In terms of prevention and treatment, we are witnessing an era of remarkable scientific advancement, with new vaccines, therapeutics, and infection control strategies being developed at an unprecedented pace. It's not just about treating the disease but preventing it, and the advances in vaccine technology offer hope. However, we must continue to adapt, innovate, and most importantly, share our knowledge to ensure the health and wellbeing of all”.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zunitan, MD, Deputy Executive Director, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, KSA, said : “The quest for novel therapeutics in the realm of infectious diseases is an ongoing journey. While we've made significant progress, the ever-evolving nature of pathogens, coupled with the rise of drug resistance, necessitates a sustained commitment to research and development. We must also harness the power of multidisciplinary collaborations to fuel innovation and expedite the translation of scientific discoveries into life-saving therapies. The promise of a healthy future lies in our ability to outpace the pathogens through scientific advancements. The emergence of novel therapeutics like bacteriophage and antibodies offers promising avenues in our battle against drug-resistant pathogens. These innovative approaches provide tailored solutions, addressing the specific challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance. As we gather at KSA ID Week, let us celebrate these advancements and work together to ensure their integration into clinical practice, bridging the gap between bench and bedside”.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zunitan, added: "KSA ID Week serves as a platform to inspire collaboration and knowledge exchange. Together, we can overcome the challenges of AMR, harness the potential of advanced diagnostics, and embrace the transformative power of novel therapeutics. Let us forge ahead with determination, using science as our guiding light, to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities”.

For more information about 2nd Annual KSA ID week, please visit:

https://ksaidweek.com

https://ksaidweek.com/