Sharjah: The 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition, one of the UAE’s top events for employment and discovering young national talents, was inaugurated today by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the prestigious event running from October 17th to October 19th is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Several ministries, institutions, and both government and private agencies are taking part in the event.

Post-inauguration, Sheikh Mohammed, along with other guests like HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, HE Eng. Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, a number of board members from the SCCI and Expo Centre as well as HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, toured the exhibition.

Engaging with ministry officials, private company representatives, and other entities, they delved into discussions about promising career opportunities for the nation's youth and graduates. Also present were senior government officials and high-profile dignitaries.

The current edition of the exhibition boasts broad participation from ministries, government and private institutions, banking and financial companies, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Community Development, General Command of the Armed Forces, the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Department of e-Government in Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, and the Sharjah Cooperative Society.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasized the exhibition's pivotal role in advancing Emiratisation initiatives, supplying government and private institutions with exceptional and qualified professionals poised to contribute to the country's sustainable development.

“As the exhibition opens doors to a wider array of specialized, technical, and administrative roles, it underscores the importance of attracting national talent to engage in these crucial areas,” Al Owais stated.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa highlighted the exhibition's annual significance as a platform that allows human resources, young national talents, and graduates to gain firsthand insights into the realities and demands of the labour market and future employment opportunities. It also serves as an interface for government and private entities to directly interact with graduates and job seekers, enabling the selection of the most distinguished, creative, and innovative talents. This collective effort enhances the UAE's commitment to nurturing future professionals and ensuring the highest standards of living and well-being for forthcoming generations, solidifying its essential role in the ongoing sustainable development journey within the country.

The National Career Fair offers a glimpse into contemporary trends and forthcoming opportunities in the employment sector, particularly highlighting fields like renewable energy, green buildings, and numerous other sustainability domains. It establishes a unique arena for attendees to delve into various work disciplines within the realms of artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, and data analysis.

Moreover, the exhibition unveils a plethora of promising job avenues within the banking and financial sector, courtesy of the extensive participation from banks and financial institutions, with Sharjah Islamic Bank and Invest bank being notably prominent.

The event is open to visitors on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., continuing to serve as an invaluable resource for individuals exploring diverse career pathways.

