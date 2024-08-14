Tariq Saeed Allay: “IGCF 2024 is reinforcing its role as a catalyst for change and a hub for innovative ideas and solutions in communication”

In partnership with 35 national, regional & global entities

15 main sessions and inspirational talks; 5 pre-forum activities

135+ side activities across 17 stages, including: 40 capacity-building training sessions 29 youth-focussed discussions and workshops 28 activities at the Gov. Talks and Gov. Dialogues platforms

20 publications, including doctoral and master’s theses and research from academic institutions, have been showcased on the IGCF ‘Researchers' platform

Previous editions have welcomed 69,000+ visitors & 790 speakers from 90 countries

Sharjah: The 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), themed ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication,’ will bring together more than 250 speakers and experts from around the world, who will lead the forum’s programme to explore new frontiers in communication. The packed agenda includes over 160 main and side activities, including panel discussions, speeches, and expert-led workshops, in partnership with more than 35 local, regional, and global entities.

Having attracted over 69,000 visitors and 790 speakers from 90 countries in previous editions, the forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), returns on September 4-5 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The international event will bring together decision-makers, thought leaders from the public and private sectors, and communication experts to explore key developmental issues and provide strategic recommendations for the outlook of communication.

A catalyst for creative ideas and a hub for innovative solutions

Commenting on the agenda of activities, HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, emphasised the forum’s role in shaping public awareness and future perspectives: "The IGCF has established itself as a distinguished platform for fostering innovation and advancing communication strategies, underscoring its commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders and innovators, equipped with the expertise, tools, and skillset to overcome modern-day challenges and drive substantial change."

He added: “Communication is the cornerstone of societal development, and this edition addresses a broad spectrum of critical issues decision-makers face. Themed ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication,’ the forum’s programme features a diverse range of sessions and activities to upskill communication experts and professionals, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for ideas and a hub for innovative solutions."

15 main sessions and inspirational talks

The forum will address the critical challenges and opportunities in government communication. with 15 sessions and inspirational talks, which will highlight key themes including economic impact of communication, talent attraction, information warfare, globalisation of communication and education. The forum will also host insightful discussions on emerging and developing economic sectors, and the challenges posed by advanced technologies like genetic revolutions, space sciences, artificial intelligence, and deepfake technology.

135+ side activities across 17 stages

The two-day international event will feature more than 135 diverse side activities across 17 side stages, exploring different facets of communication and drawing on the expertise of 35 partners. The agenda of activities will be hosted by key entities, including TRENDS Research & Advisory, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Forbes Middle East and The Government Campus, the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Press Club, and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority. The forum will also feature platforms dedicated to modern communication channels, such as Sharjah Podcast, and a specialised platform for children's content creation.

28 sessions in Gov. Talks and Gov. Dialogues

The Gov. Talks and Gov. Dialogues platforms will discuss the latest innovations and trends in communication through 28 activities, including panel discussions and talks covering critical topics such as the role of AI in redefining media campaigns, the impact of AgriTech on food security, youth and content creation, ageing and the silver economy, and the role of communication in bolstering national industries and global competitiveness.

Sessions will also discuss the role of communication in promoting sustainable development, the importance of innovation in addressing modern challenges, and the impact of technology on content creation.

A diverse group of partners, including the UAE’s Ministry of Community Development, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, the Sharjah Youth Council, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, UNHCR, the American University of Sharjah, UAEU, the Family Development Foundation and Branches, Arada, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce & Industry, are supporting the two platforms.

29 activities focused on upskilling the youth

The forum offers young participants unparalleled opportunities to develop communication and media skills through 29 dedicated activities. Key highlights include the Youth Stage, organised in collaboration with Deraya and the Arab Youth Center; the Universities Challenge, in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA); and the AI Skills Camp (AISC), organised by SGMB in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF).

40 capacity-building sessions in collaboration with five partners

The pre-forum activities present valuable opportunities for university students and professionals to enhance their skills in communication, media and artificial intelligence with five diverse programmes organised by industry leaders, including the COMMS programme, which offers seven interactive workshops specifically for media and communication students.

Furthermore, through 40 targeted training sessions and workshops focused on marketing, communication, and creative thinking, IGCF 2024 will offer capacity building opportunities to government officials, employees, and students.

Topics include ‘New Generation Skills for Kids: Integrating System Thinking & Technology,’ in partnership with Strawberry Fields and the Sharjah Private Education Authority; ‘Influencer Dynamics: Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age,’ in collaboration with Forbes Middle East and The Government Campus; and ‘Government Marketing and Nation Branding Program,’ in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Researchers Platform: A knowledge hub for students and academia

IGCF’s ‘Researchers’ Platform returns with 20 publications featuring books, academic papers, research initiatives from esteemed institutions, and doctoral and master’s theses and university graduation projects. The platform continues to serve as an unprecedented information and knowledge hub for media and communications professionals, researchers, and students.

-Ends-

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-aVGHtjtXHx