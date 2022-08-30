RIYADH: The 2022 Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference is set to take place on Wednesday 7 September in Riyadh that focuses on “The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance”, held under the patronage of H.E. Mr Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in the presence of a group of senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and international level.

Set to be the first in-person Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference held since 2019, the event has been launched as a timely platform — in light of the Kingdom’s growth as a burgeoning investment hub — to explore the latest trends in regional and global financial markets. The conference will provide local, as well as international, leaders and experts an opportunity to network and map out the Kingdom’s road to recovery in the wake of COVID-19.

Focused on “The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance”, the event will bring Saudi and international industry experts, thought leaders, and policy makers together to discuss six main topics. These include: “Saudi Arabia’s economy in the context of the global macro-outlook”, “ESG and climate change”, “Does ESG matter in Saudi?”, “The institutionalisation of the real estate market – housing, logistics, tourism, hospitality and revitalisation of REITS”, “The digitalisation of financial services”, and “The development of venture capital in the Kingdom”.

On this occasion, Victoria Behn, Commercial Director at Euromoney Conferences said: “The title of this conference is ‘The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance’ and at Euromoney we have always been strong believers that Saudi Arabia can and should play a leading role in the international capital and investment markets. We are honored to be back in Riyadh at this pivotal time to discuss Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to develop a truly new economic paradigm for the region.”

Over the course of the day, a range of keynote interviews will also be conducted, including sit-downs with H.E. Mr Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs and Housing, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Renée McGowan, President, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), Mercer; H.E. Mr Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Justin Urquhart-Stewart, Co-Founder, Ambassador and Adviser, Seven Investment Management.

The Lead Sponsors of the conference are: Citi, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Gulf International Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Tadawul Group, Standard Chartered and The Financial Academy. Capital Market Authority is the Supporting Body. Colliers will serve as a Lead Sponsor & Real Estate Advisory.

The conference’s Co-Sponsors are Alkhair Capital, BLOMInvest, HSBC, KAMCO Invest, Mercer and Saudi Real Estate Company. Knight Frank has been announced as the event’s knowledge partner, Derayah Financial is an associate sponsor and Argaam as its digital sponsor. Sidra Capital will serve as an exhibitor and BCA Research as a Research Partner

For more information, to view the agenda, and to apply for your place, please visit the Euromoney Conferences website.

