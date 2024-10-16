Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), together with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, represented by IsDB Institute (IsDBI), is set to host the 19th edition of its annual Islamic banking and finance conference with the support of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The two-day conference, scheduled for 3-4 November 2024, will be held at Crowne Plaza, Kingdom of Bahrain. This year’s conference is themed: “Leveraging Islamic Finance to Build a Sustainable, Efficient and Resilient Halal Ecosystem for Muslim Economies”.

Considered as one of the most significant gatherings in the Islamic finance industry, the conference this year will host Shari’ah scholars, policymakers and decision-makers to discuss pressing matters in the Islamic finance industry globally. The conference will be supported by a variety of partners and sponsors, including Islamic banks and financial institutions, academic institutions, technology companies, and other support service providers and knowledge-sharing platforms.

H.E. Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of AAOIFI Board of Trustees remarked on this occasion: “We are honoured to once again host our annual conference in Bahrain. We eagerly anticipate engaging in discussions on vital issues and Islamic finance-based approaches and solutions that can be leveraged to build a sustainable, efficient and resilient Halal ecosystem for Muslim economies. We extend our profound appreciation to the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Islamic Development Bank for their unwavering support to AAOIFI and its pivotal initiatives, encompassing this important conference. In sha Allah, we look forward to welcoming all AAOIFI stakeholders to Bahrain”.

The two-day conference will feature keynote addresses from distinguished dignitaries and policymakers, along with seven panel discussion sessions. These discussions will explore how Islamic finance can build a sustainable Halal ecosystem, covering topics such as transitioning from Halal finance to a Halal economy, enhancing supply chains and addressing governance and transparency in Islamic finance, among other relevant topics.

Mr. Khalid Al Hamad, Executive Director of Banking Supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain, also commented on this occasion: “The Central Bank of Bahrain is pleased to support this conference, which underscores our ongoing commitment to the advancement of Islamic finance both locally and globally. This conference provides a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to examine the evolving dynamics of Islamic finance and its broader economic implications. It is essential that we continuously evaluate and refine our strategies to address the diverse needs of the stakeholders. We believe the insights gained from this conference will play a crucial role in shaping and improving economic and financial practices worldwide”.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute, also commented on this occasion: “The Islamic Development Bank is committed to showcasing how Islamic finance can build a more sustainable, efficient and resilient Halal ecosystem. Our focus is on leveraging innovative financial strategies and practices rooted in Islamic principles, rules and values, as well as AAOIFI standards, to drive economic efficiency, financial stability and long-term growth in Muslim economies. This conference provides a vital platform to address current economic, financial and environmental challenges, showcasing our commitment to upholding the broader goals of Shari’ah”.

In conjunction with the conference, AAOIFI is also organising the 2nd edition of Capacity Building Week, which will commence on 2 November 2024 and continue from 5-8 November 2024. This event is expected to draw over 200 participants from more than 30 countries, who will engage in over 20 concurrent workshops, facilitated by 20 AAOIFI trainers.

For registration and more information about the conference, please click this link: https://bit.ly/3Tx6ojI