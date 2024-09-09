Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024) has unveiled its partners and sponsors for the 7th edition, featuring 17 leading entities from the commercial, investment, industrial, financial, real estate, educational, media, and sustainability sectors to deliver on the forum’s theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies’.

Scheduled for September 18-19 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the forum will host top executives, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the role of investments and capital in steering AI systems towards supporting global growth and enhancing efficiency, resilience, and inclusivity across companies, institutions, and various economic sectors.

17 Partners and sponsors

The 2024 edition has secured 17 key partners and sponsors across diverse sectors. Governmental partners include the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Economic Development Authority, and Sharjah Media City (Shams). Invest Bank serves as the Investor partner, with Bank of Sharjah as the Platinum sponsor. Gold sponsors include Arada Developments and National Paints.

Silver sponsors include Emirates Development Bank, Emirates NBD, Triliv Holdings Limited, and Fast Building Contracting Co. LLC. The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park Free Zone (SRTIP) joins as the Innovation partner, with BEAAH Group as the sustainability partner, and Skyline University College as the educational partner. Khaleej Times and NABD News serve as the media partners, while Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is the hospitality partner.

Investment thrives on collaboration

Commenting on the partnerships, Marwan Saleh Alichla, General Coordinator of the SIF Committee, highlighted: "Collaborating with our partners and sponsors underscores the reality that successful economic events require strategic alliances. By pooling efforts, sharing expertise, and expanding the scope of the investment landscape, we aim to drive collective action, communication, and effective integration to bolster Sharjah and the UAE’s status as premier and preferred destinations for investors seeking a competitive, growth-focused business environment."

Comprehensive agenda

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the 7th edition of SIF features a comprehensive agenda comprising workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches led by over 80 renowned global experts sharing valuable insights and experiences to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and formulate solutions to pressing economic challenges.