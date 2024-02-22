Sharjah: The 8th annual Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2024), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is gearing up to host a world-class trade show. It will feature 15 mega brands showcasing the latest technologies, along with exclusive deals, and 11 strategic partners to offer a unique educational experience for both seasoned and emerging photography professionals, as well as hobbyists.

The weeklong event taking place in Expo Centre Sharjah from February 28 to March 5, will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get acquainted with the latest hardware and software that is shaping the future of photography, film and other mediums of visual storytelling. The festival will witness the participation of industry-leading sponsors, trade exhibitors, and cultural and business entities that have created vibrant platforms for learning, networking and community building.

The best of lens tech under one roof

The trade exhibition floor at Xposure 2024 will feature an impressive array of leading brands in the industry including Godox, Garage Studio, IDN GULF DMCC, Grand Stores, Future Art Broadcast Trading, MBUZZ Technologies, Advanced Media, and Hyper Jump Productions. Alongside displaying their cutting-edge products, these industry giants will also engage participants with enticing promotions, exclusive demonstrations, and activities.

Photography brand Leica will provide a prolific gallery showcase, and an exclusive Stage X session with Karin Kaufmann, Art Director of Leica Galleries International.

Fuji Film will entice participants with a fully equipped portrait studio and daily workshops on their exclusive stage offering hands-on learning opportunities for all; while Nikon’s stand will have product displays, a photo gallery, a fully equipped studio, and their pop-up educational facility, the ‘Nikon School’.

Featuring a continuous light system, a podcast studio and live streaming, IbrandConnect is set to once again be a great attraction. Canon and Samsung return with cutting-edge workshops and will also sponsor several major categories of the Xposure Awards.

The UAE’s largest bookstore, Kinokuniya, will bring an incredible selection of books and book-signing activities to the festival.

Strategic partnerships expanding opportunities

As one of Xposure’s event partners, Adobe will lead the ‘Adobe Labs Masterclass Series’ upskilling attendees in film and postproduction. The brand will also offer an immersive product display stand, allowing participants to learn more about the cutting-edge world of digital creativity.

Xposure 2024 joins forces with Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), and Vice Arabia to offer film-focused workshops and competitions to expand the horizons of visual storytelling.

Xposure 2024 partners also include public and private entities such as Sharjah Archives, FANN Media Discovery Platform, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as Expo Centre Sharjah, the long-standing venue partner. While Sharjah Broadcasting Authority is Xposure’s Local Media Partner, ENEX, the International Media Partner, adds a global perspective to the festival's reach.

With 90 solo and group exhibitions displaying 2,500 prints from over 400 renowned photographers, 66 workshops, 45 talks, 15 focus groups, and 50 professional portfolio reviews from over 150 of the world’s greatest visual storytellers, Xposure 2024 promises an immersive exploration of photography and other visual mediums.

For more information visit: https://xposure.net/.