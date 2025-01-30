Dubai UAE — Mecomed and the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) hosted 2025 MEA MedTech Regulatory Summit at the voco Dubai in Dubai UAE on 30 January 2025. The event was the first ever collaboration between the two organizations and attracted 135 global regulatory professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers —across 25 countries—to address the evolving regulatory landscape for medical devices in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

“The summit represents a vital step forward in harmonizing regulatory approaches across the MEA region,” said Rana Chalhoub, Regulatory Affairs Director, Mecomed. “By aligning our efforts, we ensure compliance and create pathways for innovation that can transform patient care and improve healthcare outcomes on a broader scale.”

This one-day, interactive summit provided an exceptional platform for dialogue and innovation with a focus on enhancing patient safety, streamlining regulatory processes, and encouraging technological advancements. Through a series of insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and keynote speeches, participants explored practical strategies and actionable insights to navigate the MEA region’s unique healthcare challenges.

The programme for this summit was carefully curated by experts across the medtech community to ensure the highest quality discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration opportunities. The agenda consisted of 29 expert speakers across six interactive sessions. Key highlights included in-depth discussions on regulatory updates and challenges specific to the MEA region, networking opportunities with leading MedTech professionals and regulatory authorities, and workshops designed to address practical challenges in compliance and market entry. The summit also highlighted the increasing importance of digital health solutions, with dedicated sessions on the integration of AI, telemedicine, and data-driven approaches into regulatory frameworks.

Esteemed speakers included:

Dr. Bassil Akra, Founder/Executive Consultant, AKRA TEAM

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of Drug Development, Emirates Drug Establishment, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention

Eng. Faiza Al Zadjali, Director of Medical Device Control, Oman MOH - Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control

Asmaa Awad, Head of Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa Regulatory Policy, Roche Middle East

Dario Belluomini, Director of Drug Department, Emirates Drug Authority (EDA)

Peter Bischoff-Everding, Legal Officer, European Commission

Dr. Miriam Boles, Head of Central Administration of Medical Devices, Egyptian Drug Authority

Nataliya Deych, Vice President Regulatory Affairs EMEA, LATAM, Canada, Edwards Life Sciences

Tracey Duffy, Chairs, IMDRF PMD Working Group and First Assistant Secretary, Medical Devices and Product Quality Division, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australia

Dr. Mohamed Hani, Head of Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Registration, Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE

Peter Schroeer, Vice President Regulatory Affairs EMEA and Canada, Johnson & Johnson

Agnes Sitta Kijo, Technical Officer, WHO HQ

Graeme Tunbridge, Senior Vice President Global Regulatory and Quality, Medical Devices, BSI

Brian Savoie, Senior Vice President, Education & International Programs, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), commented that “by bringing together diverse perspectives and promoting collaboration, the summit has set the stage for a more coherent regulatory environment that prioritizes patient safety while encouraging innovation.”

To learn more about 2025 MEA MedTech Regulatory Summit, visit www.meamedtech.org.

ABOUT MECOMED

Mecomed is the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association serving as the voice of international medical technology (MedTech) manufacturers and their regional partners across the Middle East & Africa. Mecomed aims to bring all healthcare stakeholders together to improve the quality of people’s health through the timely introduction of MedTech innovations, which ultimately benefits the MEA region community. We foster good citizenship and promote ethical business behavior, working proactively with governments, regional bodies and healthcare professionals to deliver quality solutions for better patient outcomes. www.mecomed.com

ABOUT REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONALS SOCIETY (RAPS)

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of professionals involved with regulatory and quality for healthcare products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biologics, diagnostics, and digital health. Founded in 1976 as a neutral, nonprofit organization, RAPS supports and elevates the regulatory profession with education and training, professional standards, publications, research, networking, career development, and other valuable resources. RAPS is home to the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. The society is headquartered in suburban Washington, D.C., with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.raps.org

