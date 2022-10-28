Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Executive Chairman of the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, officially inaugurated the conference and exhibition of the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, which is being held for the first time in its history within the MENA region. Accompanying His Excellency throughout the inauguration ceremonies were Professor Jaime Gil, President of IFED; Dr. Esam Tashkandi, Conference Chairman of the 12th World Congress of Aesthetic Dentistry at IFED 2022; Dr. Wael Att, President of the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry; and several members of the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED, and the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry.

The conference and exhibition are running for three days through the 29th where it features 17 world-renowned specialists as guest speakers and more than 65 international brands on display from 18 participating countries.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Executive Chairman of the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, stated: “The 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry is an amazing achievement of dedicated professionals that dates back years of committed international collaboration across the globe. After much planning and preparation, and unexpected delays due to the Covid pandemic, it gives us great pleasure to welcome everyone to Abu Dhabi to commence this event with our partners from the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry, the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and our deepest appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism for their support.”

IFED, which was founded in 1994 by the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and the Japanese Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, now have an outstanding number of participating countries that are also set to be present at this year’s meeting such as USA, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Iceland, China, France, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UK, Denmark, and Italy. More than 2500 visitors are expected to attend where 65 international brands are present in the exhibition hall. The conference includes 17 expert speakers to deliver 12 scientific sessions and four workshops that cover the latest scientific information in esthetic dentistry.

Professor Jaime Gil, President of IFED, stated: “It is my duty as President of IFED to extend my gratitude to the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and to Dr. Esam Tashkandi for organizing this magnificent Congress in the overwhelming city of Abu Dhabi. I must also express our appreciation to H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani and the entire INDEX Holding organization, for we have been working with them for more than two years, where they have proven to be experts in the field of organizing incredible events. We thank you all for coming and we welcome you all to enjoy the exhibition and conference, for there is a lot to learn.”

After the conclusion of the opening ceremony, the organizing members then toured the exhibition halls to view the remarkable display from international brands and organizations and witnessed the latest improvements in technology related to the field.

Dr. Esam Tashkandi, Conference Chairman of the 12th World Congress of Aesthetic Dentistry at IFED 2022, stated: “What a pleasure to finally welcome everyone in Abu Dhabi, where we aim to make it the capital of Esthetic Dentistry. We invite all to the IFED 2022 Conference Program which features a stellar list of world-renowned speakers who will present on diverse Esthetic Dentistry topics, where participants will receive MOH accreditation for 17 CPD Credit Hours, ADA Certification for 14.5 continuing education credits, and 16 ICHS CME credits. Thank you all for joining us today.”

The conference touches on many subjects in Esthetic Dentistry, Oral Implantology, Prosthodontics, CAD/CAM, Digital Dentistry, Orthodontics and Periodontology, including dedicated sessions on Advances in Digital Dentistry; Taking the Mystery out of Occlusion in Esthetic Dentistry; Face Centered, Interdisciplinary Digital Treatment; Advantages of Digital Workflows for Smile Designs and Rehabilitations; Avoiding Technical Complication with Proper Treatment Planning; and so much more.

The 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry of the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED 2022, is organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.