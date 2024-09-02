Second Middle East Paper & Tissue Forum to discuss on reducing carbon footprint to contribute to Net Zero goals advocated by regional governments priority, says experts

Dubai: The 12th edition of Middle East’s oldest and premium B2B expo, Paper Arabia 2024, will focus on sustainability with stakeholders highlighting the imperative of reducing the industry’s carbon footprints to support the Net Zero initiatives and goals of governments across the region to contain global warming.

In a statement, spokespersons of Paper Arabia 2024, said the expo has created a niche forum for experts to explore, audit and recommend strategic steps for the industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by pursuing increased focus on waste management and recycling solutions.

Paper Arabia 2024, organised by Al Fajer Information & Services will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from September 3-5, with a participation of close to 100 companies from across the world. One of the highlights of the expo is that for the first time, it will have exhibitors representing the non-woven sector. The show also incorporates niche segments such as Corrugated ME and Folding Carton ME.

“World over, the paper industry has been able to successfully cut down on carbon emissions in the last decade, particularly in Europe by 50 per cent per tonne, according to available data. As the industry continues to grow in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with the market poised to cross USD 28 billion in the next five years, it is high time to dwell on where the regional industry ranks on the green index,” said Mr. Nadhal Mohamed, General Manager, Al Fajer Information & Services.

Second Middle East Paper & Tissue Forum

A panel discussion at the second Middle East Paper and Tissue Forum has incorporated the sustainability agenda this year, adding to the relevance of Paper Arabia as an expo significantly addressing issues of concerns for the industry, community and the policy makers.

“Globally, as well as regionally, the paper industry is fast evolving on the environmental front with mills deploying green solutions across the value chain – from procurement, production to supply chain – and this trend will continue to grow. In many regions like Europe, the primary energy consumption of paper mills from renewables have grown exponentially. With more recycling and prudent waste management, the industry is contributing its share to foster circular economy,” said Mr. Sandeep Raina, Export Sales Head, Middle East and Africa for APP, one of the largest paper mills in the world, and a repeat participant at Paper Arabia 2024.

Eminent speakers at the Forum will include Dr. Mike Cheetham, Global Business & Sustainability Director, Hotpack Global, Saksham Jain, Director, Indo Global Commercials, Michael Shamma, General Manager, Abu Dhabi National Mill, and Parvesh Kapoor, Director, Alla Impex FZCO, among others.

The industry’s sustainability focus also comes in the context of stringent policy measures by governments, like the ban of single-use plastics in the UAE and elsewhere, that has changed the packaging landscape across consumer facing business verticals like food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics etc.

“Reducing carbon footprint and protecting environment with sustainable strategies is now a common goal of the community in a larger sense with consumers highly aware of health, hygiene, climate fluctuations, in turn pointing to protecting nature. The steps taken by the industry towards being sustainable is a reflection of the significance it attaches to social good and new consumer preferences,” said Dr. Mike Cheetham of Hotpack Global, a key participant at Paper Arabia 2024.