The World Trade Organization chief told member states on Thursday that it had received "many" questions about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on trade and would respond to their questions, according to a letter.

"Many of you have been in touch about the U.S. announcement on tariffs, asking for the Secretariat to provide an economic analysis of the impact of these tariffs and any potential reaction on your trade," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated April 3 and seen by Reuters.

"As we are a member-driven organization, the Secretariat will be responding to your questions," she said, suggesting that states also discuss the issues with each other.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Ludwig Burger)