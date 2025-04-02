Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) will host its 22nd Anniversary Conclave with former Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind as the Chief Guest. The event is set to take place on 25th April 2025 in Dubai and will focus on strengthening India-UAE bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for Indian businesses and professionals in the UAE, and aligning India’s development goals with the UAE Vision 2030.

The event will also serve as a platform for discussions on policy advocacy, advancements in the digital economy, and enhancing collaboration between the entrepreneurs of the two nations. Shri Ram Nath Kovind will provide insights drawn from his leadership experience, particularly regarding India’s evolving business landscape.

As India continues to drive its Viksit Bharat vision, the role of businesses and professionals in both countries has never been more critical. In his address, former President Kovind has been requested to speak on India's leadership goals, including fostering innovation, empowering the workforce, and steering the country toward sustainable economic growth. He will explore how Indian businesses and professionals in the UAE can contribute to India’s transformation into a self-reliant, developed nation, while also strengthening India-UAE ties for the future.

The upcoming event will focus on several key areas aligned with the theme of Viksit Bharat, aimed at fostering India’s growth and strengthening its global ties. Key topics include the Digital Economy, which will explore strategies to enhance transparency and efficiency in digital trade, especially the digital clearance of transactions. Additionally, discussions will focus on cross-border transactions in local currency, which can drive efficiency in trade between the two nations and create a more seamless business environment.

Several significant initiatives and partnerships will be announced at the 22nd Anniversary Conclave, marking a milestone for IBPC Dubai. These include the launch of the Viksit Bharat Series, which aims to promote sectoral investments in India, with planned delegations focusing on key states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Gujarat, and Goa. These initiatives aim to attract global investors, particularly in the tourism and sustainable development sectors, fuelling growth and innovation across India’s diverse regions.

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “We are honoured to welcome Shri Ram Nath Kovind, whose leadership and vision have greatly contributed to strengthening India’s position on the global stage. As we mark our 22nd anniversary, this conclave will be a testament to our continued commitment to fostering stronger ties between India and the UAE. Through impactful discussions and new initiatives, we aim to accelerate India’s transformation under the Viksit Bharat vision and ensure that our businesses and professionals continue to thrive in both countries.”

Looking ahead, IBPC Dubai plans to continue its efforts to promote the Viksit Bharat theme by focusing on policy advocacy, cross-border investments, and strategic collaborations. Notably, discussions with the Ministry of Ayush are underway to explore the exchange of knowledge on organic and medicinal plantations, aiming to strengthen India’s position in the global organic market.

Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, expressed, “The 22nd Anniversary Conclave is not just a celebration of IBPC’s journey, but a strategic dialogue aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and the UAE. The future of India’s global business growth is rooted in the digital economy, cross-border transactions in local currencies, and sustainable trade routes. As India accelerates its path to becoming a self-reliant nation, the role of collaborations with nations like the UAE and others in the Middle East and Europe becomes more pivotal. We are committed to facilitating these dialogues to drive meaningful change.”

“This anniversary conclave will be an impactful and momentous occasion to not only celebrate the past 22 years of IBPC's achievements but to also pave the way for future growth, collaboration, and a stronger India-UAE partnership,” concluded the Chairman.

