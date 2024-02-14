Riyadh – Held under the patronage of His Excellency, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit will be held in Riyadh from 19 to 20 February 2024, under the theme ‘Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers’.

Highlighting the retail sector as one of the key economic pillars of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Summit reflects an ongoing commitment to integrating retail with sustainable infrastructure and modern urban planning. The event aligns with the goal of enhancing the quality of life for cities, residents and visitors, further reaffirming the Kingdom’s leadership across various commercial sectors.

The Summit will feature a distinguished group of international speakers and prominent CEOs, including Mohamad Mourad, Managing Director & CEO of Cenomi Group; Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group; Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group; Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group; John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group; Alison Rehill Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers; Bander Talaat Hamooh, CEO of Panda Retail Company; Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-founder and CEO of Tamara; and Hani Veiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail; among others.

Panos Linardos, Chairman of Retail Leaders Circle, commented: "The patronage of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing signifies a substantial step, underscoring the importance of the 10th Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit in advancing innovation within the retail sector and driving meaningful change, both locally and internationally.”

“The outstanding preparations and diverse program for this year's Summit highlight our commitment to solidifying the Retail Leaders Circle's position as the foremost global catalyst for dialogue, partnership building, and growth within the retail industry," he concluded.

About Retail Leaders Circle:

Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) is an international platform with more than 7,000 global members, powered by the New York Institute of Management, for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators, and influencers with the power to shape the future of the retail agenda. RLC is focused on inspiring leaders to think collectively and creatively about disruptive intersections between industry and innovation, with the ultimate goal of promoting and catalyzing growth development and partnership.

About Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing:

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH) is the central governmental organization entrusted with the oversight and regulation of municipalities and housing across the country's cities, towns, and villages. The Ministry is currently leading the development of the municipal and housing sector in Saudi Arabia.

Visit https://mena.retailleaderscircle.com/

Connect with Retail Leaders Circle on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & LinkedIn.

Follow the conversation under #rlcmena24 and request an invitation here.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Daniela Gorini | daniela.gorini@secnewgate.ae

Ihab Yousef | ihab.yousef@secnewgate.ae