Taking place for three days from 3-5 November, 2024, at Expo Center Sharjah ahead of the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair

Sharjah: The 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), will be held at Expo Center Sharjah from November 3-5, 2024, serving as a precursor to the highly anticipated Sharjah International Book Fair. As a major event on the global publishing calendar, this three-day event will be a significant gathering for the international publishing industry, bringing together professionals, experts and thought leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and innovations in the field.

The conference will welcome 1065 publishing industry professionals from 108 nations, including the debut participation of the Central African Republic. Throughout the three days, attendees will engage in 30 productive roundtable discussions chaired by renowned speakers and experts, including notable figures. These discussions will provide valuable insights into current industry dynamics and foster collaboration among participants.

Engaging key-note talks

The opening day will feature keynote addresses from prominent leaders in the publishing industry, including an opening speech by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and a keynote talk by John Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Content Group, Lightning Source. Additionally, Chantal Restivo-Alessi, Chief Digital Officer and CEO of International Foreign Language for HarperCollins Publishers, will engage in a live discussion with Porter Anderson of Publishing Perspectives, an online publication by Frankfurter Buchmesse GmbH.

Awarding key players within the publishing industry

A major highlight of the first day will be the unveiling of the winners of the 3rd edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Awards, which recognises outstanding contributions to rights trading and fostering international partnerships in publishing. The awards serve to acknowledge the Rights Professionals of the Year, with one award for a professional working within a publishing company selling translation rights, and another for a professional working for an agency or independently, selling translation rights for multiple clients; each receiving a prize of $2,500.

The opening day of the conference will also see the announcement of the winners of the "She's Next in Publishing" initiative, a program created by Visa (MENA Region) in partnership with PublisHer; a global network that advocates for diversity and inclusion within the publishing sector, founded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi. This award is dedicated to celebrating innovative and emerging female voices and leaders in the publishing industry, and the winner will receive a cash prize of $50,000 to support the growth of their business, along with a Sharjah Publishing City licence that allows them to operate in the UAE. Additionally, all five finalists will participate in a 3-month mentorship program designed to enhance their skills in business development, professional growth, and creativity.

Exploring market trends and consumer preferences

The second and third day of the conference will further focus on addressing current challenges in the publishing industry while exploring market trends and consumer preferences through engaging roundtable discussions. Key topics are expected to include advancements in digital publishing, the growing audiobook market, the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing, as well as strategies for sustaining the sector while expanding its reach.

The conference will also offer valuable networking opportunities and professional development through small-group workshops covering important publishing topics such as content marketing, audiobook production, AI applications, digital distribution strategies, and sustainability.