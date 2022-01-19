The programme allows organisations to offset corporate travel, invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuels and promote sustainable activities

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways has launched its dedicated sustainability-focused corporate rewards programme, designed to facilitate and deliver corporate partner sustainability goals through carbon offsetting, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investments and green surcharge fares.

Corporate Conscious Choices is designed specifically for organisations committed to reducing emissions and operating sustainably, with rewards and incentives designed to proactively support pro-environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and employee behaviour.

The programme provides benefits across four core sustainability pillars: SAF Investment, Green Surcharges, Corporate Conscious Miles and Carbon Offsets.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Sustainability has been at the top of Etihad’s agenda as the most significant long-term priority of our business for a long time now; but it is more than just a business priority. It’s a social responsibility, as the influence organisations have on society as leaders, helping consumers make sustainable choices in their everyday lives, is a duty and obligation of doing business.

“We have put a lot of focus on what governments and regulators should be doing to battle climate change, but the fact is we need corporates’ help and there is an equal responsibility for corporates to do what they can to reduce their own carbon footprint, while leading by example to help consumers to live more sustainably.

“All corporates and organisations need transportation, whether it’s for travel or their supply chain. Our aim with the launch of Corporate Conscious Choices is to recognise those corporations that take the most sustainable actions through rewards and recognition.”

The programme has already resonated among corporates, with a number of leading global organisations partnering with Etihad to launch the programme, including CWT, one of the largest business travel management companies globally; and Accenture.

Patrick Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer, CWT, said: “Seeking more environmentally responsible travel solutions is a continuing focus, and our initial offsetting partnership with Etihad is the latest in our range of such groundbreaking initiatives.”

Accenture is committed to net-zero emissions by 2025 and is working with clients and partners worldwide to achieve their sustainability ambitions. Accenture is also creating new travel guidelines and tools for their people, enabling them to make responsible and climate-smart travel decisions and are happy to partner with Etihad in implementing this pioneering sustainable travel initiative.

Corporate Conscious Choices has been designed as an open platform that can be adapted to the unique needs of individual corporates, so rewards and incentivisation can be tailored against any of the four core pillars of the programme:

SAF Investment: Sustainable aviation fuel is potentially one of the key components to a sustainable future of air travel, with the potential to reduce up to 80% of net carbon emissions throughout its full-cycle from production to utilisation. Through Corporate Conscious Choices, corporate partners will have the ability to bulk buy Sustainable Aviation Fuel with Etihad, which will be fully accredited and can be used to offset against the company Scope 3 emission requirement.

Green Surcharges: Corporates can opt to have a “Green surcharge” added to each corporate travel flight tickets, which is then invested in offset solutions, such as SAF, mangrove planting, re-forestation or community projects in Africa. The surcharge will pay or partially pay for the emissions created by staff on business travel, and these investments will be fully accredited where possible to provide the corporate with Scope 3 emission reductions.

Corporate Conscious Miles: When business travellers fly on Etihad and earn Etihad Guest Miles, the airline will award the miles to their organisation as well. In addition to this, Corporate Conscious Points can be used to offset corporate travel, everyday activities or purchase sustainable products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. Etihad will further reward businesses should their employees make conscious choices as provided within the Etihad Guest programme.

Carbon Offsets: Corporate Conscious Points can be invested in either an Etihad Offset programme or a programme of the corporate’s choice to offset the emissions produced on every Etihad business travel flight. The Etihad solutions will be accredited where possible and provide a contribution to the corporation’s Scope 3 reduction and additionally scope 1 reductions for Etihad.

With governmental pressure for corporates to demonstrate and uphold ESG standards, integrating offset schemes within corporates may raise these corporates scores in ESG indices, and Etihad will also work with partners on other ESG initiatives.

Corporate Conscious Choices follows the launch of the Etihad Guest Green Loyalty programme, Conscious Choices and rounds out Etihad’s customer sustainability offering to facilitate and incentivise sustainable travel and lifestyle choices.

GHG Protocol

Greenhouse gas emissions are categorised into three groups or 'Scopes' by the most widely used international accounting tool, the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain.

There are a number of benefits associated with measuring Scope 3 emissions. For many companies, the majority of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and cost reduction opportunities lie outside their own operations. By measuring Scope 3 emissions, organisations can:

Assess where the emission hotspots are in their supply chain;

Identify resource and energy risks in their supply chain;

Identify which suppliers are leaders and which are laggards in terms of their sustainability performance;

Identify energy efficiency and cost reduction opportunities in their supply chain;

Engage suppliers and assist them to implement sustainability initiatives

Improve the energy efficiency of their products

Positively engage with employees to reduce emissions from business travel and employee commuting.

