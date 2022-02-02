Dubai, United Arab Emirates ENOC Group, has signed a five-year agreement with Tfe Intermediacao De Negocios Ltda (TFE), Brazilian petroleum distributor, to distribute a wide range of ENOC lubricants in Brazil. Under the agreement, TFE will be the exclusive distributor of ENOC lubricants in the country.

Representing 41.3% of the South and Central America market, Brazil has the largest oil consumption in presenting a significant opportunity for ENOC to develop strategic partnerships to expand the Group’s footprint and serve customers with its diverse range of high-quality products.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our recent partnership with TFE Intermediacao De Negocios Ltda underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of the lubricants sector at an international level. As we continue to strengthen our presence globally, our expansion into Brazil will enable us to offer customers a diverse portfolio of the highest quality lubricants from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and opens up a door for expansion within the South American region.”

TFE is a trading company and distributor in the energy sector specialised in the Brazilian market, operating in the import, export, and distribution of petroleum products.

ENOC Group’s lubricants portfolio is distributed in countries across the globe in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa, with the latest addition being Brazil in South America.

