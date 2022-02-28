PHOTO
Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that Nicolás Díaz, Head Chef of Elena Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires is coming to La Capitale Brasserie from Saturday February 26th, 2022 until Saturday March 5th, 2022, featuring an impressive selection of Argentina’s finest meats straight off the grill with an exceptional list of Argentinian wines.
Guests of La Capitale can look forward to experiencing a new culinary concept that offers traditional, familiar and home-style Argentinian cuisine refined to perfection that is achieved through temperature, technique and ingredients. The comprehensive wine list provides the perfect companion to the meat-focused meal and showcases the produce from Argentine vineyards.
Some of the dishes guests can expect include Elena’s house-made ricotta-stuffed ravioli with braised osso bucco; sweetbreads – popularly known as Argentinean foie gras – are served grilled with lemon emulsion; octopus is grilled Spanish style –and served with truffled potato broth and pepperonata; the New York strip steak, known as bife de chorizo has a twist—it is dry-aged in house for 45 days in a special refrigerator with a specific temperature and humidity control; and for dessert, guests can savor the croissant bread pudding with chocolate sauce, coconut sorbet and crispy coconut shaves among other mouthwatering options.
Elena Restaurant has been named one of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants for nine consecutive years, the only hotel restaurant on the prestigious list, and it is one of the top steakhouses in Buenos Aires.
