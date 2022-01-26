Cairo : The 5th annual edition of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and with the support of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is taking place from 14 – 16 February.



The EGYPS strategic conference begins a year of strategic energy dialogue that shapes the shift towards a more sustainable oil, gas and energy industry.



Mr. Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, the organiser of the EGYPS 2022, said: "This year's edition comes at a critical time in the industry’s ongoing recovery, amid the continued reshaping of markets and renewed plans for energy transition.”



"We are currently finalising preparations to host EGYPS 2022 Exhibition, featuring a wide range of exhibitors who are seeking a establish a footprint in Egypt, North Africa, and the Mediterranean region, by penetrating the dynamic and growing energy hub centred in Cairo,” Hudson added.



EGYPS will unite the international oil, gas and energy community over 3 days. The exhibition will span across 28 sqm of floor space with more than 400 exhibitors, including 40 National and International Oil, Energy and Service Companies and recent international country pavilions confirmed, including China, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Russia, UAE.



EGYPS strategic conference drives high level dialogue promoting international cooperation with energy majors, industry organisations and governments to create a connected, monetised and decarbonised pathway for the regions emerging markets.



Featuring 10 global Energy Ministers, 19 CEOs and 8 Secretary Generals, there is going to be some lively debate and conversation on ensuring the industry continues to deliver upon the energy needs of today, as major companies simultaneously change their business models to play their part in the transition to a net-carbon free energy system stated Hudson.



Ministerial led discussions at the strategic conference include the participation of His Excellency Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt; Her Excellency Natasa Pilides, Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, Republic of Cyprus; His Excellency Dr Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; His Excellency Honourable Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Djibouti; His Excellency Abdul Salam Baaboud, Minister of Oil and Minerals, Republic of Yemen; His Excellency Zafer Melhem, Chairman, Palestinian Energy & Natural Resources Authority; Her Excellency Dr Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal; His Excellency Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Her Excellency Karine Elharrar, Minister of Energy, Israel; His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria.



Among the Strategic Conference prominent speakers are Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA); His Excellency Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); His Excellency Ali Sabt BenSabt, Secretary-General, Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC); Osama Mobarez, Secretary-General, East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF); Nasser Kamel, Secretary General, Union for the Mediterranean (UfM); Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO); Joseph McMonigle, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum (IEF); Dr Houda Ben Jannet Allal, General Director, Observatoire Méditerranéen de l'Energie (OME).



CEOs and global energy leaders will be participating, including Bernard Looney, CEO, bp, Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni, John Christmann, CEO and President, Apache Corporation, Toufik Hakkar, CEO, Sonatrach, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes, Jean Sentenac, President and CEO, Axens, Ali Al Jarwan, CEO Dragon Oil, Mathios Rigas, CEO, Energean, Vimal Kapur, CEO & President, Honeywell, Martin Houston, Vice Chairman, Tellurian, Sara Akbar, Chairperson & CEO, Oilserv, Simon Thomas, CEO, Capricorn Energy, Antonio Pietri, President and CEO, AspenTech, Andreas Beckers, Country CEO, Executive Board Member, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, De la Rey Venter, Executive Vice President LNG West & CCUS, Shell, John Ardill, Vice President Exploration, ExxonMobil, Clay Neff, President, Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America Exploration and Production Company and Paul Marsden, President, Energy, Bechtel.



In addition to the strategic conference, a number of conferences will be hosted during the show, including the Technical Conference, Finance & Investment Summit, HSE in Energy, and Equality in Energy Conference. EGYPS 2022 conferences bring together more than 260 speakers, energy experts, ministers, CEOs, and decision-makers.



The Show also features 3 awards ceremonies that celebrate outstanding achievements, namely: the HSE Excellence in Energy Awards, Global Equality in Energy Awards, and Global Finance & Investment Awards. The awards committees selected 42 shortlisted finalists across 11 categories.



On a final note, Mr. Hudson thanked the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on behalf of dmg events for its support, efforts, tireless leadership over the last five years that befits Egypt's standing both regional and international levels.

