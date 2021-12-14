Two lucky winners who spend AED 300 or more will win Lexus IS 2022 300 Premier cars

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating big this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The massive emirate-wide event – set to take place from Wednesday, December 15 until Sunday, January 30 – will see visitors enjoy one of the malls’ biggest ‘spend and win’ promotions of the year and spectacular fireworks to kick off the much-awaited DSF. With non-stop entertainment and family fun, Dubai Festival City Mall is this season’s ultimate hotspot.

For the perfect DSF welcome, Dubai Festival City Mall will be home to the city’s most mesmerising fireworks display for seven days straight. Visitors can catch the spectacle from December 16 until December 22 at 8.30pm as they enjoy Ripe By The Bay’s night market vibes at the iconic Festival Bay from 4pm-10pm. What could be better than food, homegrown buys, and a spectacle across the skyline?

Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at any of Dubai Festival City Mall’s retailers or Ripe By The Bay will receive a raffle ticket and be in for a chance to win one of two Lexus IS 2022 300 Premier cars—with double the entries up for grabs if they participate between Sunday and Wednesday. Time to win, win, win at everyone’s favourite shopping haven!

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said: “Dubai Festival City Mall marks the yearly shopping extravaganza Dubai Shopping Festival with deals and entertainment for the most discerning of visitors. With a curated selection of offerings for all ages, we are delighted to welcome the DSF in true Dubai fashion, bringing surprises and happy moments for all at every corner of the mall.”

Residents and visitors alike can look forward to retail therapy from international and homegrown brands, as well as live entertainment and pop-up thrills for shoppers, foodies, and families this DSF at Dubai Festival City Mall.

