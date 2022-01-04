Enterprises can benefit from advanced digital infrastructure across new strategic locations in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, the region’s largest hub for technology companies and talent, has announced a deal with Khazna Data Centers, one of the largest wholesale data centre providers in the Middle East and North Africa, to establish two state-of-the-art facilities to further support enterprises of all sizes by enabling the integration of technology across all business functions.

The government’s ambition of transforming the UAE into a smart country necessitates the deployment of secure cloud infrastructure and data storage across all industries, from government and residential services to healthcare and manufacturing. Combined with many businesses adopting hybrid work models on the heels of the global pandemic, the volume of digital data has increased significantly in recent years.

National strategies that encourage the development and deployment of IoT, AI and cloud computing are also increasing the demand for reliable storage. The growing reliance on the internet has elevated data security to a global priority, especially in relation to sensitive data generated by the healthcare and financial sectors. Wholesale storage providers such as Khazna will play a critical role in catering to the recording, movement and security of increasingly large amounts of information. As digital adoption sweeps through the greater MENA region, the opening of data privacy and storage centres can enhance business activity.

Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City said, “The UAE has been named among the top ten most competitive economies in the world for a second consecutive year, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021, and I believe that building data centres and enhancing the overall technological infrastructure play a key role in providing an investment friendly environment,” added Al Malik. “Dubai Internet City has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s ICT strategy for more than two decades, and this agreement marks the next chapter in our commitment to supporting widespread digital transformation to increase our economic competitiveness globally well into the future.”

“There are direct parallels between Dubai’s increasingly advanced digital infrastructure and its growing economic competitiveness. The announcement of these data centres marks a new milestone for the UAE as it boosts digital adoption.”

Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, said, “The partnership between Khazna and Dubai Internet City will further support the UAE’s digital ecosystem, with technology businesses such as cloud computing operators able to achieve the level of connectivity they need to more effectively deliver services to partners, customers and employees.

Our aim is to continue partnering alongside industry leaders and decision-makers, offering a dedicated data centre space that supports long-term growth strategies for businesses across various industries. From organizations and government entities to hyperscalers, we help our customers meet the demands found in today’s competitive and transforming environment through our unique product portfolio and turnkey solutions, supreme energy efficiency, and flexible pricing.”

The two new data centres will be strategically located in Dubai and will feature the unique design of Khazna’s data centre pods allow for the rapid scaling of operations when required, which offers partners long-term growth benefits, while businesses involved in 5G, smart city projects and cloud computing can also leverage Khazna’s technology.

Khazna Data Centers will operate a total of fourteen data centers combined, creating the UAE’s largest data center provider.

