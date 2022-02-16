Dubai: Growing vegetables, cleaning up Dubai and planting trees were just some of the ways that staff at the Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road hotel contributed to the city’s huge eco drive in the past 12 months.

Teams from all hotel departments enthusiastically signed up to make Dubai a greener place by pledging to recycle huge amounts of plastic and glass to cap off a memorable year for the luxury hotel.

Ask for the Local Menu

An urban vegetable garden at the contemporary five-star hotel now enables executive chef Lesti Hastuti and her culinary team to serve homegrown cherry tomatoes, basil, lettuce, and rocket salad, with more vegetables planned for cultivation within the year. The impressive Local Farmed Menu at the hotel serves both a rocket salad incorporating homegrown rocket, plus a grilled halloumi salad containing cherry tomatoes that come from the hotel’s urban garden. Lesti is immensely proud of the green-minded effort from her staff – both in the garden and around the city.

“I’ve been so impressed at how my team have committed to these environmental pledges,” she said. “They work so hard for long hours in their day jobs, so for them to find the time and energy to give something back to the environment is really admirable. I think it’s also generated some fantastic team spirit, which is great to see. Plus, the cherry tomatoes from our vegetable garden taste delicious!”

Dubai Can Initiative Support

Away from the kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road has removed single use plastic bottles from its restaurants and bars. All venues within the hotel now serve local water in glass bottles that are fully recycled. This simple act supports the Dubai Can initiative and will avoid more than 560kg of plastic ending up in the landfill every year.

Nabeel Sheikh, Hotel Manager says: “It’s an important city-wide initiative and we want to be a part of the solution to help reduce the use of single use plastic water bottles in the city. We are proud to be associated with the Dubai Can initiative and are committed to this sustainability project by the Crown Prince of Dubai. This initiative aligns with our Marriott culture and our property is showing a duty of corporate responsibility in line with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

