Dubai: In a bid to support creative talents based in the emirate, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Zoho Corp., a global technology company. The agreement aims to support the emirate's creative entrepreneurs through their digital transformation journey, enhance the efficiency of their business, and simplify daily operations.

The agreement was signed at the Authority by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and Hyther Nizam, President MEA - Zoho Corp. This new public-private partnership comes within the Dubai Culture’s framework to support the creative community in Dubai. The partnership enables creative community members to leverage over 45 applications as part of Zoho One, the operating system for business, to run all their operations on a single unified cloud-based platform that can be accessed from anywhere.

The business apps in Zoho One cater to diverse business functions (sales, marketing, customer support, finance, HR, and collaboration), and also includes Zoho Commerce that helps businesses set up an online store. Because all applications are built on the same technology stack and supported by a common data model, they contextually integrate with one another, allowing business owners to transcend departmental silos, unify processes, and further leverage cross-functional smart reporting and analytics by unifying data across different departments.

Hala Badri affirmed the importance of this partnership in enhancing SMEs' competitiveness in Dubai's creative sector and helping them keep pace with the emirate's digital transformation efforts, adding: "At Dubai Culture, we realise the importance of investing in future technology and advanced digital means towards achieving institutional excellence. In line with the emirate’s directives for a smart, competitive global economy enhanced by advanced technology, and based on our keenness to provide valuable opportunities to support creative industries and talents in the Dubai, we are investing in partnerships with local and international entities to ensure the ease of doing business in the creative fields and enhance the pace of its growth and prosperity, cementing the emirate’s position as an incubator for talents and a global capital of the creative economy.”

Badri added: “Our partnership with Zoho will enable creative entrepreneurs to leverage the company's rich portfolio of cloud-based business software while gaining a set of special features to help them enhance their productivity and ability to manage their activities in a more flexible and efficient manner.”

Under this partnership, creative entrepreneurs registered with Dubai Culture will receive exclusive benefits including a one-year Zoho Wallet credit of $1,000 to utilise Zoho’s wide-range offerings. In addition, DC-registered businesses will get a 10% discount for the following two years, apart from AED 15,000 worth of free training across Zoho’s applications. Zoho will also host networking events and support the creative community associated with Dubai Culture.

Commenting on the agreement, Hyther Nizam said: “With Zoho, businesses can easily transition online and leverage a unified technology platform to streamline their front- and back-office operations.”

Nizam added: “We are excited to be partnering with Dubai Culture to remove the entry barriers that entrepreneurs face in their digital transformation journey. Those associated with Dubai Culture will be able to access enterprise technology at an affordable rate and automate their business processes, freeing up time for their creative pursuits. We believe that this comprises an important step towards making Dubai a competitive knowledge economy.”

The offer is eligible for active members of Dubai Culture who are new users or existing customers using free versions of Zoho’s applications. All approved applicants will receive the credits under the agreement within 30 days of submitting their application; they can also receive personal counselling and hands-on training for using Zoho apps.

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Chennai, India with its Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dubai, UAE. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Cape Town, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

