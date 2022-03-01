PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today signed a MoU with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure during of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to build 5G cloud edge Applications and use cases and incubate business scenarios for industry sectors, including campus and industry, internet and entertainment, education, retail, and more.
Under the partnership, Huawei will provide Plug-and-Play Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) solution to improve the delivery efficiency for edge site. As such, du will develop 5G MEC use cases for industrial applications and Huawei will provide the MEC platform. du also sets to find suitable local enterprises to build the 5G MEC commercial use cases as Huawei will provide network and technology support to enable edge use cases for du’s enterprise customers.
As a result, the MoU will strengthen a cooperation framework between the two entities based on disruption and position as well as provide insight and solutions in business, thereby connecting user interface with industry partners. Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer of du, added: “Mobilizing our joint forces together with Huawei is a big step for the mobile industry. Our ambitious framework sets to deliver high-quality certifications to empower business ventures not only in tech but across industries which further grounds du as a leading intelligence service and product provider.”
Commenting on the partnership, Richard Liu, president of Huawei cloud core network product line said” This innovation agreement marks the beginning of MEC innovation in the UAE. Huawei has conducted extensive research in MEC since 4G, and now has deployed a wealth of MEC-related 5G applications in various industries. With this as a solid basis, Huawei will help du unlock more and more MEC applications, paving the way towards a digital 2026.”
The du-Huawei MoU signing is not the first time the two organizations join forces for 5G purposes. In 2021, du and Huawei met at the Strategic Summit to explore better experiences for all mobile applications, the future of wireless home, and new industry use cases in ports, construction, and automation; whereas in 2019, du and Huawei developed a joint white paper to emphasize the value of 5G and empower emerging industry use cases.
