Dubai, UAE : Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced the amendment of its official working hours, in line with the new weekly work system that was recently adopted in the country that came into effect on 3 January 2022.

The official working hours at DLD’s headquarters will be Monday - Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Fridays.

With regard to real estate service trustee centres, the official working hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. from Sunday - Thursday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and from 4 – 8 p.m. on Fridays at Altabu Real Estate Services Trustee (in both Al Twar Center and Al Barsha Mall branches); Altaresh Real Estate Services Trustee in all its branches (Dubai Municipality - Zabeel, Dubai Municipality - Manara Center, Dubai Municipality Center - Al Twar 1st); Tasheel Government Services in Oud Metha; and Al Ameen Alaqaree in Mazaya Center - Sheikh Zayed Road.

The official working hours at Takhless Government Services in Creek Tower – Al Buteen will be from

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays. The working hours at Fixit Real Estate Services Trustee in Dubai Healthcare City will be from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The working hours in Tamleek Real Estate Registration Trustee (Tamleek Cube) in Dubai South will be from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

DLD affirms its constant keenness to provide the best and fastest real estate services to its customers in accordance with international best practices. All of DLD's services are available around the clock, on its website and its Dubai REST smart application, which is available for download on the App Store and on Google Play.

