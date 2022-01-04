PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced the amendment of its official working hours, in line with the new weekly work system that was recently adopted in the country that came into effect on 3 January 2022.
The official working hours at DLD’s headquarters will be Monday - Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Fridays.
With regard to real estate service trustee centres, the official working hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. from Sunday - Thursday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and from 4 – 8 p.m. on Fridays at Altabu Real Estate Services Trustee (in both Al Twar Center and Al Barsha Mall branches); Altaresh Real Estate Services Trustee in all its branches (Dubai Municipality - Zabeel, Dubai Municipality - Manara Center, Dubai Municipality Center - Al Twar 1st); Tasheel Government Services in Oud Metha; and Al Ameen Alaqaree in Mazaya Center - Sheikh Zayed Road.
The official working hours at Takhless Government Services in Creek Tower – Al Buteen will be from
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays. The working hours at Fixit Real Estate Services Trustee in Dubai Healthcare City will be from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.
The working hours in Tamleek Real Estate Registration Trustee (Tamleek Cube) in Dubai South will be from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
DLD affirms its constant keenness to provide the best and fastest real estate services to its customers in accordance with international best practices. All of DLD's services are available around the clock, on its website and its Dubai REST smart application, which is available for download on the App Store and on Google Play.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.