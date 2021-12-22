Dubai -United Arab Emirates : The second edition of 'Diplomatic Christmas Gala' filled with solidarity and glamour the emblematic Palacio de Santoña located in Madrid. This is the first of the four international events organized by the Diplomatic Council at the United Nations and the Diplomatic Coalition, which fulfilled its purpose after collecting donations that will go to the purchase of vaccines and supplies to combat COVID-19 around the world.

It also covers the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Messengers of Peace Foundation and to various associations subscribed to the United Nations such as UNHCR or UNICEF.

The evening began with a red carpet, through which well-known celebrities, numerous ambassadors, and national and international diplomatic corps paraded, as well as representatives of important companies related to culture, tourism and luxury.

Then, the welcome reception and the presentation of the event were carried out the journalist Cristina Tárrega and the TV regained the presenter Carlos Sobera. After that the godfather of this edition, Risto Mejide, spoke about the importance of caring for and helping a so vulnerable group as third world children.

Throughout the gala, a series of raffles were done, whose prizes were donated in a completely altruistic way by different companies and recognized personalities of the art world, sports and spectacle.

One of the most beloved ambassadors of this initiative was the international model, Nieves Alvarez, who explains: "We have the mission of filling the world with color, solidarity, and optimism for the most disadvantaged children, especially at this time. Therefore, these types of events inspire and motivate a better society".

Juan Ignacio Lorente, Director of Diplomatic Council for Spain and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations and global president of the Diplomatic Coalition, as the main organizer of the event, highlighted: "The diplomatic Christmas Gala has served to demonstrate to the whole world the potential that Spain has when it comes to carrying out global solidarity initiatives. And this is only the beginning of what is to come, since in the next three events we hope to continue helping those most in need, in addition to promoting international alliances and the Spain Brand to the various international diplomatic bodies and institutions. "

Presentation of “Spain Passion": the tourism that comes

The projection of the "Spain Passion" initiative, produced by Think, showed renowned Spanish personalities from the world of fashion, sports, gastronomy, and music such as Dabiz Muñoz, Jesús Sanchez, Rafa Nadal, Dvicio, Rozalén or India Martínez, among others, touring different parts of the country with the aim of promoting the Spain Brand abroad.

In the words of Ángel Tapia, founder and CEO of Think and Miguel Ángel Rodriguez, Global COO of 3AW: "Events where solidarity and creativity come together are ideal to present projects where it is shown that the Spain Brand can reach any corner of the planet. "

In addition, both announced the implementation of an ambitious marketing and communication plan in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar China, South Korea and Japan, strategic countries for the Diplomatic Coalition work and the promotion of the image of Spain as a cultural and quality tourist destination.

On the other hand, the guests at the gala were able to attend the presentation of 'The Luxury Experience”, a company that represents most of the luxury brands worldwide that, on this occasion, has chosen Madrid in its firm commitment to the excellence of the Spain Brand at a national and international level. In this sense, the benefit gala has the support of Tour España, a public body for the promotion of tourism in Spain, as well as the Real Madrid Foundation, the Athletico de Madrid Foundation and the Sorolla Museum.

Among the attendees of the Madrid business sphere, the presence of Raúl Gómez Carmona, responsible for many places in Madrid such as the Chicote Museum and the Mercado de la Reina, and Blanca and Armando del Rey, responsible for the Corral de la Morería, considered the best flamenco tablao in the world and the only one with a Michelin Star. These entrepreneurs and attendees share the same late motive of turning Madrid into 'the city we had dreamed of '.

ABOUT DIPLOMATIC COALITION

In collaboration with the Diplomatic Council, the Diplomatic Coalition was created to address the imminent humanitarian issues set out in the UN 2030 Agenda; while building an exclusive path in international affairs and diplomacy. We are the union of diplomacy, business leaders, the great minds of science and the leaders of society to try to solve humanity's greatest challenges: a prosperous economy that brings prosperity to humanity is one of the greatest guarantees of peace.

