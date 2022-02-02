Initiative aims to help micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs) across Asia, the Middle East and Africa engage in ecommerce for the first time

Project targets businesses run by women and young people and is expected to generate 5,000 jobs

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a multinational organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, and leading regional ecommerce platform MakanE today announced the launch of Elevate50, an initiative aiming to help local businesses sell their products online.

Elevate50’s goal will be to incorporate 50,000 micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs) across Asia, the Middle East and Africa onto their e-commerce platform, helping them grow their businesses by providing access to eight DCO member states with a combined total population of more than half a billion.

Beneficiaries of Elevate50 will access free tools to build their own e-commerce sites, and will also have access to MakanE’s team of ecommerce experts to guide them through every stage of the process and help position them for international business success.

The initiative is projected to generate 5,000 jobs and specifically target businesses run by women and young people.

“We are thrilled to work with DCO to help companies tap into the ecommerce market,” said Rami Alqawasmi, the co-founder and CEO of MakanE; “With DCO’s expertise in enabling digital economies and our ability to implement such an ambitious mission, I am confident that we will truly contribute to the digital revolution.”

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya stated:

“The DCO is empowering startups and entrepreneurs in emerging markets to succeed in the digital economy, which is slated to drive 70 percent of global GDP growth over the next decade. The Elevate50 initiative will help 50,000 entrepreneurs tap into lucrative markets with a combined GDP of nearly US$2 trillion, driving prosperity and employment across communities and countries.”

The announcement will expand the global startup economy, currently valued at $3.8 trillion in value, and boost economic prosperity - with startups creating seven out of ten jobs across emerging economies.

Elevate50 was launched at the 2022 Leap Conference, a global event for future technologies held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 1 to 3 and attended by leading technology corporations, global start-up pioneers and venture capitalists.

Elevate50 was one of several DCO and member announcements at LEAP to support thousands of entrepreneurs to prosper in the digital economy. The DCO also launched the DCO Startup Passport to make it quicker, easier and less expensive for startups to do business across borders.

-Ends-

About MakanE

MakanE is an e-commerce builder that helps businesses grow by providing its platform to help sell their products online. Headquartered in Riyadh, MakanE’s services are used by over 10,000 businesses across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Jordan. MakanE’s customers benefit from dozens of payment & delivery integrations, useful e-commerce features, and 0% commission payment structure.

Media enquiries: please contact ali.abdulhadi@makane.com

About DCO:

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is a global multilateral body that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

DCO brings together governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries. The DCO’s membership accounts for a combined population of over half a billion people.

DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for MSMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs and advance digital inclusion among women, youth and other underserved populations.

Members are The Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

More information about DCO can be found at www.dco.org , https://twitter.com/dcorg and https://www.linkedin.com/company/dcorg/

Media enquiries: Please contact media@dco.org

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022